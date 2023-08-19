Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Substitute Eamonn Brophy delivered in extra-time, with his first goal since February, to send Ross County into the quarter-finals

Ross County eventually secured their spot in Sunday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw after surviving an Airdrieonians comeback to win in extra-time.

The Scottish Premiership side were two up after eight minutes and led 3-1 going into the final 10 before Calum Gallagher and Josh O'Connor forced an extra half hour.

Summer signing Kyle Turner was at the heart of County's fast start, caressing in the opener before setting up Jordan White for the second.

Confidence was clearly high among the County players after topping their group, putting in a spirited performance against Celtic, and beating St Johnstone, but Airdrie did not lose belief despite their early concessions.

Gallagher poked in after fine Adam Frizzell work for the hosts, but those celebrations were short-lived as Simon Murray bundled in two minutes later to restore County's two-goal cushion.

The hosts believed the striker impeded Aaron Taylor-Sinclair on his way to shooting, but referee Steven McLean was unmoved by their protests.

However, their cries for a penalty when O'Connor was tripped by Jack Baldwin were heeded and Gallagher's cool conversion set up a dramatic conclusion.

Substitute O'Connor - son of former Scotland striker Garry - then levelled with a calm finish with a minute of regulation time left.

However, Eamonn Brophy nodded County back in front in extra-time and Malky Mackay's side were able to ensure progression to the last eight of the League Cup for the first time in three seasons.

Player of the match - Kyle Turner

With a goal and an assist, it has to be the tricky Turner, who was substituted when County were 3-1 up. Another performance where he's proved his worth of making a move to a Scottish Premiership team

What they said

Airdrieonians player/manager Rhys McCabe: "There was character to come back and get ourselves back into the game. We imposed our style in the second half - we dominated and caused them real problems.

"I think we probably deserved something, but I told the boys that you can't be conceding as many goals as that and expect to win. We'll take real confidence from it, but at the same time, we'll dissect and see where we need to improve."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was one of those good, old-fashioned cup ties. I knew it was going to be difficult. I thought we were excellent first half but we let them back into it. We make two horrible mistakes.

"I've got a really good group of players this year, a group that won't lie down. Tactically, they understand what we give them, but they work hard for each other and we need it."