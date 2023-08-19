Ross County eventually secured their spot in Sunday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw after surviving an Airdrieonians comeback to win in extra-time.
The Scottish Premiership side were two up after eight minutes and led 3-1 going into the final 10 before Calum Gallagher and Josh O'Connor forced an extra half hour.
Summer signing Kyle Turner was at the heart of County's fast start, caressing in the opener before setting up Jordan White for the second.
Confidence was clearly high among the County players after topping their group, putting in a spirited performance against Celtic, and beating St Johnstone, but Airdrie did not lose belief despite their early concessions.
Gallagher poked in after fine Adam Frizzell work for the hosts, but those celebrations were short-lived as Simon Murray bundled in two minutes later to restore County's two-goal cushion.
The hosts believed the striker impeded Aaron Taylor-Sinclair on his way to shooting, but referee Steven McLean was unmoved by their protests.
However, their cries for a penalty when O'Connor was tripped by Jack Baldwin were heeded and Gallagher's cool conversion set up a dramatic conclusion.
Substitute O'Connor - son of former Scotland striker Garry - then levelled with a calm finish with a minute of regulation time left.
However, Eamonn Brophy nodded County back in front in extra-time and Malky Mackay's side were able to ensure progression to the last eight of the League Cup for the first time in three seasons.
Player of the match - Kyle Turner
What they said
Airdrieonians player/manager Rhys McCabe: "There was character to come back and get ourselves back into the game. We imposed our style in the second half - we dominated and caused them real problems.
"I think we probably deserved something, but I told the boys that you can't be conceding as many goals as that and expect to win. We'll take real confidence from it, but at the same time, we'll dissect and see where we need to improve."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was one of those good, old-fashioned cup ties. I knew it was going to be difficult. I thought we were excellent first half but we let them back into it. We make two horrible mistakes.
"I've got a really good group of players this year, a group that won't lie down. Tactically, they understand what we give them, but they work hard for each other and we need it."
Airdrieonians
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRaeAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number16Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number6Player nameFordyceAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number3Player nameTaylor-SinclairAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number2Player nameBallantyneAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number18Player nameAikenAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number10Player nameFrizzellAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number23Player nameMcGillAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number14Player nameMcMasterAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number9Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number8Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameHancockAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number7Player nameO'ConnorAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number11Player nameTodorovAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number19Player nameDunlopAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number21Player nameTelferAverage rating
7.42
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
6.82
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameSheafAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number17Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number43Player nameReidAverage rating
5.73