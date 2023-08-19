Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians3Ross CountyRoss County4

Airdrieonians 3-4 Ross County (AET): Premiership side reach League Cup quarter-finals

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland at Excelsior Stadium

Substitute Eamonn Brophy scores
Substitute Eamonn Brophy delivered in extra-time, with his first goal since February, to send Ross County into the quarter-finals

Ross County eventually secured their spot in Sunday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw after surviving an Airdrieonians comeback to win in extra-time.

The Scottish Premiership side were two up after eight minutes and led 3-1 going into the final 10 before Calum Gallagher and Josh O'Connor forced an extra half hour.

Summer signing Kyle Turner was at the heart of County's fast start, caressing in the opener before setting up Jordan White for the second.

Confidence was clearly high among the County players after topping their group, putting in a spirited performance against Celtic, and beating St Johnstone, but Airdrie did not lose belief despite their early concessions.

Gallagher poked in after fine Adam Frizzell work for the hosts, but those celebrations were short-lived as Simon Murray bundled in two minutes later to restore County's two-goal cushion.

The hosts believed the striker impeded Aaron Taylor-Sinclair on his way to shooting, but referee Steven McLean was unmoved by their protests.

However, their cries for a penalty when O'Connor was tripped by Jack Baldwin were heeded and Gallagher's cool conversion set up a dramatic conclusion.

Substitute O'Connor - son of former Scotland striker Garry - then levelled with a calm finish with a minute of regulation time left.

However, Eamonn Brophy nodded County back in front in extra-time and Malky Mackay's side were able to ensure progression to the last eight of the League Cup for the first time in three seasons.

Player of the match - Kyle Turner

Kyle Turner celebrates with Victor Loturi
With a goal and an assist, it has to be the tricky Turner, who was substituted when County were 3-1 up. Another performance where he's proved his worth of making a move to a Scottish Premiership team

What they said

Airdrieonians player/manager Rhys McCabe: "There was character to come back and get ourselves back into the game. We imposed our style in the second half - we dominated and caused them real problems.

"I think we probably deserved something, but I told the boys that you can't be conceding as many goals as that and expect to win. We'll take real confidence from it, but at the same time, we'll dissect and see where we need to improve."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was one of those good, old-fashioned cup ties. I knew it was going to be difficult. I thought we were excellent first half but we let them back into it. We make two horrible mistakes.

"I've got a really good group of players this year, a group that won't lie down. Tactically, they understand what we give them, but they work hard for each other and we need it."

Airdrieonians

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRae
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number16Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    6.62

  3. Squad number6Player nameFordyce
    Average rating

    6.79

  4. Squad number3Player nameTaylor-Sinclair
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number2Player nameBallantyne
    Average rating

    7.31

  6. Squad number18Player nameAiken
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number10Player nameFrizzell
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number23Player nameMcGill
    Average rating

    7.23

  9. Squad number14Player nameMcMaster
    Average rating

    7.22

  10. Squad number9Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.80

  11. Squad number8Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.16

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameHancock
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number7Player nameO'Connor
    Average rating

    8.16

  3. Squad number11Player nameTodorov
    Average rating

    7.58

  4. Squad number19Player nameDunlop
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number21Player nameTelfer
    Average rating

    7.42

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number4Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.79

  4. Squad number42Player nameLeak
    Average rating

    6.57

  5. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    7.19

  6. Squad number7Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.42

  8. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.23

  9. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    6.32

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.53

  11. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.82

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameSheaf
    Average rating

    4.91

  2. Squad number17Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.66

  3. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.17

  4. Squad number27Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number43Player nameReid
    Average rating

    5.73

