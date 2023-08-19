Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
RangersRangers2MortonGreenock Morton1

Rangers 2-1 Greenock Morton: Michael Beale's side make hard work of visitors

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Danilo scores for Rangers
Danilo came off the bench to fire Rangers to a hard-fought comeback victory

Much-changed Rangers made hard work of dispatching second-tier Greenock Morton to book a Viaplay Cup quarter-final place for an eighth straight season.

Michael Beale made eight switches to his side following Tuesday's European success over Servette, but the Ibrox hosts suffered from the same lack of fluidity as the Championship visitors took a shock second-half lead through a Grant Gillespie penalty.

That moment served as a wake-up call for the home side though and they equalised through Cyriel Dessers' spot-kick - awarded after a VAR review - seven minutes later before substitute Danilo fired in the winner.

Rangers failed to add gloss to the hard-fought victory as Ianis Hagi and Abdallah Sima, who also headed off the bar, were denied by inspired visiting keeper Jamie MacDonald.

Backed by a healthy away crowd, Morton forced Jack Butland into action with a Robbie Muirhead free-kick while Robbie Crawford failed to make the most of a one-on-one opportunity before Dessers' foul on Kirk Broadfoot allowed Gillespie to convert from the spot.

The second-tier side could have also grabbed an added-time equaliser, but debutant Johnly Yfeko's last-ditch tackle on George Oakley was followed by former Rangers defender Broadfoot poking over the bar.

It was Broadfoot's tug on Leon Balogun, who had just smashed a volley off a post, that allowed Dessers to slot a quickfire equaliser for Beale's side, who were uninspiring for the majority of the first hour until the introduction of Danilo, Hagi and Sima.

Dessers thought he had opened the scoring after rounding MacDonald - who pulled off fine first-half saves to thwart Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell - but the striker was penalised for a soft foul on O'Connor, a decision that could not be reviewed as the referee had blown.

Beale, whose side were far from convincing again, will be given leeway while his new-look team gels, but questions of his summer recruitment will not go away until performances improve on a more consistent basis.

Player of the match - Jamie MacDonald

Jamie MacDonald
The veteran keeper's stellar display gave Morton every chance of earning a memorable result

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 21SterlingSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 57'minutes
  • 6Goldson
  • 27BalogunSubstituted forSimaat 57'minutes
  • 46Yfeko
  • 15Cifuentes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 20Dowell
  • 17MatondoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDevineat 81'minutes
  • 14LammersSubstituted forHagiat 57'minutes
  • 9DessersSubstituted forRoofeat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hagi
  • 11Lawrence
  • 19Sima
  • 25Roofe
  • 28McCrorie
  • 38King
  • 44Devine
  • 64Rice
  • 99Pereira da Silva

Morton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 30MacDonald
  • 8BluesBooked at 32mins
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 59mins
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6Waters
  • 9Muirhead
  • 21GillespieSubstituted forKingat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Crawford
  • 20Power
  • 17McGrattanSubstituted forBearneat 76'minutes
  • 22Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Mullen
  • 5Baird
  • 19Bearne
  • 25King
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
38,943

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Greenock Morton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Greenock Morton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  6. Booking

    Alex King (Greenock Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex King (Greenock Morton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Crawford (Greenock Morton).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Abdallah Sima (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. José Cifuentes (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by José Cifuentes.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Johnly Yfeko.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Player of the match

McGrattanLewis McGrattan

with an average of 8.56

Rangers

  1. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    4.39

  2. Squad number9Player nameDessers
    Average rating

    4.30

  3. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    4.28

  4. Squad number99Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    4.17

  5. Squad number20Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    4.08

  6. Squad number19Player nameSima
    Average rating

    3.97

  7. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    3.82

  8. Squad number14Player nameLammers
    Average rating

    3.80

  9. Squad number46Player nameYfeko
    Average rating

    3.73

  10. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    3.71

  11. Squad number21Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.68

  12. Squad number27Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    3.58

  13. Squad number15Player nameCifuentes
    Average rating

    3.54

  14. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    3.50

  15. Squad number44Player nameDevine
    Average rating

    3.49

  16. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    3.37

Greenock Morton

  1. Squad number17Player nameMcGrattan
    Average rating

    8.56

  2. Squad number21Player nameGillespie
    Average rating

    8.44

  3. Squad number30Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    8.40

  4. Squad number14Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    8.19

  5. Squad number22Player nameOakley
    Average rating

    8.13

  6. Squad number9Player nameMuirhead
    Average rating

    8.04

  7. Squad number8Player nameBlues
    Average rating

    7.95

  8. Squad number6Player nameWaters
    Average rating

    7.86

  9. Squad number20Player namePower
    Average rating

    7.86

  10. Squad number4Player nameO'Connor
    Average rating

    7.81

  11. Squad number19Player nameBearne
    Average rating

    7.23

  12. Squad number25Player nameKing
    Average rating

    7.14

  13. Squad number15Player nameBroadfoot
    Average rating

    6.58

