Much-changed Rangers made hard work of dispatching second-tier Greenock Morton to book a Viaplay Cup quarter-final place for an eighth straight season.
Michael Beale made eight switches to his side following Tuesday's European success over Servette, but the Ibrox hosts suffered from the same lack of fluidity as the Championship visitors took a shock second-half lead through a Grant Gillespie penalty.
That moment served as a wake-up call for the home side though and they equalised through Cyriel Dessers' spot-kick - awarded after a VAR review - seven minutes later before substitute Danilo fired in the winner.
Rangers failed to add gloss to the hard-fought victory as Ianis Hagi and Abdallah Sima, who also headed off the bar, were denied by inspired visiting keeper Jamie MacDonald.
Backed by a healthy away crowd, Morton forced Jack Butland into action with a Robbie Muirhead free-kick while Robbie Crawford failed to make the most of a one-on-one opportunity before Dessers' foul on Kirk Broadfoot allowed Gillespie to convert from the spot.
The second-tier side could have also grabbed an added-time equaliser, but debutant Johnly Yfeko's last-ditch tackle on George Oakley was followed by former Rangers defender Broadfoot poking over the bar.
It was Broadfoot's tug on Leon Balogun, who had just smashed a volley off a post, that allowed Dessers to slot a quickfire equaliser for Beale's side, who were uninspiring for the majority of the first hour until the introduction of Danilo, Hagi and Sima.
Dessers thought he had opened the scoring after rounding MacDonald - who pulled off fine first-half saves to thwart Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell - but the striker was penalised for a soft foul on O'Connor, a decision that could not be reviewed as the referee had blown.
Beale, whose side were far from convincing again, will be given leeway while his new-look team gels, but questions of his summer recruitment will not go away until performances improve on a more consistent basis.
Player of the match - Jamie MacDonald
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 21SterlingSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 57'minutes
- 6Goldson
- 27BalogunSubstituted forSimaat 57'minutes
- 46Yfeko
- 15Cifuentes
- 4Lundstram
- 20Dowell
- 17MatondoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDevineat 81'minutes
- 14LammersSubstituted forHagiat 57'minutes
- 9DessersSubstituted forRoofeat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 11Lawrence
- 19Sima
- 25Roofe
- 28McCrorie
- 38King
- 44Devine
- 64Rice
- 99Pereira da Silva
Morton
Formation 4-5-1
- 30MacDonald
- 8BluesBooked at 32mins
- 15BroadfootBooked at 59mins
- 4O'Connor
- 6Waters
- 9Muirhead
- 21GillespieSubstituted forKingat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Crawford
- 20Power
- 17McGrattanSubstituted forBearneat 76'minutes
- 22Oakley
Substitutes
- 1Mullen
- 5Baird
- 19Bearne
- 25King
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 38,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Greenock Morton 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Alex King (Greenock Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alex King (Greenock Morton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Greenock Morton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Abdallah Sima (Rangers).
Post update
Robbie Crawford (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. José Cifuentes (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by José Cifuentes.
Post update
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Johnly Yfeko.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Player of the match
McGrattanLewis McGrattan
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number99Player nameDaniloAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number20Player nameDowellAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number46Player nameYfekoAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number21Player nameSterlingAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number27Player nameBalogunAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number15Player nameCifuentesAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number44Player nameDevineAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
3.37
Greenock Morton
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMcGrattanAverage rating
8.56
- Squad number21Player nameGillespieAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number30Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number14Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number22Player nameOakleyAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number9Player nameMuirheadAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number8Player nameBluesAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number6Player nameWatersAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number20Player namePowerAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number4Player nameO'ConnorAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number19Player nameBearneAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number25Player nameKingAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number15Player nameBroadfootAverage rating
6.58