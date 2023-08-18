Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Miovski gave Aberdeen a first-half lead at Forthbank

Aberdeen became the first club to secure a place in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals thanks to a narrow win against League One Stirling Albion.

Bojan Miovski put the visitors ahead in the first half and when Leighton Clarkson added a second it looked as if the Dons would cruise through.

But Greig Spence pulled one back for Stirling Albion and the home side piled on pressure in search of an equaliser.

However the Dons defence stood firm and secured their place in the last eight.

The visitors started brightly and came close to opening the scoring after just five minutes.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes rose high above the Albion defence but goalkeeper Blair Currie touched the striker's header on to the crossbar.

The Dons had the benefit of a strong wind behind them in the opening period and Lopes and his fellow forward Miovski caused the hosts problems throughout.

Miovski was next to test the home keeper when his header from a Jack MacKenzie cross required Currie to grasp the ball underneath his bar.

The breakthrough finally came for Aberdeen just before the half-hour mark, when Nicky Devlin made strides down the right and cut the ball back into the path of Miovski.

The striker had his back to goal but turned and fired low to the keeper's left side and into the net.

Albion had a great chance to draw level five minutes before the break when Dale Carrick found himself clean through on goal but he was denied by a terrific stop from visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

The home side began the second half well but it was the visitors who doubled their advantage after an hour.

Clarkson, signed on a permanent basis from Liverpool this summer, hammered home from close range after Currie parried a Graeme Shinnie effort from the edge of the 18-yard box.

With 16 minutes left the home side pulled one back when substitute Spence nodded home as the Aberdeen defence were caught napping at a free kick played into the box to set up a grandstand finish.

The home fans pleaded for a penalty when Ross Davidson was taken out by Shayden Morris as he fired over from close range but Aberdeen escaped punishment and eased into the last eight.

Player of the match MacKenzie Jack MacKenzie with an average of 8.34 Stirling Stirling Albion Stirling Albion

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Stirling Albion Avg Squad number 22 Player name Spence Average rating 5.96 Squad number 7 Player name Dunsmore Average rating 5.76 Squad number 23 Player name Thomson Average rating 5.60 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 5.44 Squad number 4 Player name McLean Average rating 5.34 Squad number 3 Player name Clark Average rating 5.26 Squad number 21 Player name Cooper Average rating 5.21 Squad number 24 Player name Milne Average rating 5.20 Squad number 1 Player name Currie Average rating 5.19 Squad number 12 Player name Banner Average rating 5.16 Squad number 9 Player name Carrick Average rating 5.15 Squad number 10 Player name Leitch Average rating 5.10 Squad number 11 Player name Moore Average rating 5.04 Squad number 6 Player name Cummins Average rating 4.90 Squad number 5 Player name McGregor Average rating 4.64 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 8.34 Squad number 10 Player name Clarkson Average rating 7.48 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 7.45 Squad number 20 Player name Morris Average rating 7.28 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.12 Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 7.06 Squad number 8 Player name Barron Average rating 6.93 Squad number 27 Player name MacDonald Average rating 6.87 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 6.86 Squad number 4 Player name Shinnie Average rating 6.47 Squad number 23 Player name Duncan Average rating 6.46 Squad number 33 Player name Rubezic Average rating 6.43 Squad number 19 Player name Sokler Average rating 6.30 Squad number 21 Player name Polvara Average rating 6.24