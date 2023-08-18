Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Aberdeen 2.
Aberdeen became the first club to secure a place in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals thanks to a narrow win against League One Stirling Albion.
Bojan Miovski put the visitors ahead in the first half and when Leighton Clarkson added a second it looked as if the Dons would cruise through.
But Greig Spence pulled one back for Stirling Albion and the home side piled on pressure in search of an equaliser.
However the Dons defence stood firm and secured their place in the last eight.
The visitors started brightly and came close to opening the scoring after just five minutes.
Luis 'Duk' Lopes rose high above the Albion defence but goalkeeper Blair Currie touched the striker's header on to the crossbar.
The Dons had the benefit of a strong wind behind them in the opening period and Lopes and his fellow forward Miovski caused the hosts problems throughout.
Miovski was next to test the home keeper when his header from a Jack MacKenzie cross required Currie to grasp the ball underneath his bar.
- What was your verdict on Aberdeen's performance at Stirling? Have your say here
- Recap of the action and reaction from Forthbank
The breakthrough finally came for Aberdeen just before the half-hour mark, when Nicky Devlin made strides down the right and cut the ball back into the path of Miovski.
The striker had his back to goal but turned and fired low to the keeper's left side and into the net.
Albion had a great chance to draw level five minutes before the break when Dale Carrick found himself clean through on goal but he was denied by a terrific stop from visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos.
The home side began the second half well but it was the visitors who doubled their advantage after an hour.
Clarkson, signed on a permanent basis from Liverpool this summer, hammered home from close range after Currie parried a Graeme Shinnie effort from the edge of the 18-yard box.
With 16 minutes left the home side pulled one back when substitute Spence nodded home as the Aberdeen defence were caught napping at a free kick played into the box to set up a grandstand finish.
The home fans pleaded for a penalty when Ross Davidson was taken out by Shayden Morris as he fired over from close range but Aberdeen escaped punishment and eased into the last eight.
Player of the match
MacKenzieJack MacKenzie
Stirling Albion
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameSpenceAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number7Player nameDunsmoreAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number23Player nameThomsonAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number4Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number3Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number21Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number24Player nameMilneAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number1Player nameCurrieAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number12Player nameBannerAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number9Player nameCarrickAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number10Player nameLeitchAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number11Player nameMooreAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number6Player nameCumminsAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number5Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.64
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number10Player nameClarksonAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number20Player nameMorrisAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number27Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number4Player nameShinnieAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number33Player nameRubezicAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number19Player nameSoklerAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number21Player namePolvaraAverage rating
6.24
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Currie
- 6Cummins
- 5McGregorBooked at 90mins
- 4McLean
- 3ClarkBooked at 33mins
- 12BannerSubstituted forDunsmoreat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11MooreSubstituted forSpenceat 70'minutes
- 8Davidson
- 10LeitchSubstituted forCooperat 88'minutes
- 24Milne
- 9CarrickSubstituted forThomsonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dunsmore
- 14Wyles
- 16Simpson
- 18Kangni-Soupke
- 19Meechan
- 21Cooper
- 22Spence
- 23Thomson
- 27Weir
Aberdeen
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Roos
- 2Devlin
- 33RubezicSubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 20Morris
- 10Clarkson
- 4Shinnie
- 23Duncan
- 21PolvaraSubstituted forBarronat 61'minutes
- 9MiovskiBooked at 89mins
- 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forSoklerat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Barron
- 17Hayes
- 19Sokler
- 22Besuijen
- 26Stewart
- 27MacDonald
- 28Milne
- 30Dadia
- 31Doohan
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 2,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Aberdeen 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cammy Clark.
Booking
Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Booking
Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Post update
Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Robert Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Josh Cooper replaces Jack Leitch.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Booking
Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).
Post update
Ross Davidson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ester Sokler replaces Duk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.