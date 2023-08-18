Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
StirlingStirling Albion1AberdeenAberdeen2

Stirling Albion 1-2 Aberdeen: Dons into League Cup quarter-finals

Bojan Miovski
Miovski gave Aberdeen a first-half lead at Forthbank

Aberdeen became the first club to secure a place in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals thanks to a narrow win against League One Stirling Albion.

Bojan Miovski put the visitors ahead in the first half and when Leighton Clarkson added a second it looked as if the Dons would cruise through.

But Greig Spence pulled one back for Stirling Albion and the home side piled on pressure in search of an equaliser.

However the Dons defence stood firm and secured their place in the last eight.

The visitors started brightly and came close to opening the scoring after just five minutes.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes rose high above the Albion defence but goalkeeper Blair Currie touched the striker's header on to the crossbar.

The Dons had the benefit of a strong wind behind them in the opening period and Lopes and his fellow forward Miovski caused the hosts problems throughout.

Miovski was next to test the home keeper when his header from a Jack MacKenzie cross required Currie to grasp the ball underneath his bar.

The breakthrough finally came for Aberdeen just before the half-hour mark, when Nicky Devlin made strides down the right and cut the ball back into the path of Miovski.

The striker had his back to goal but turned and fired low to the keeper's left side and into the net.

Albion had a great chance to draw level five minutes before the break when Dale Carrick found himself clean through on goal but he was denied by a terrific stop from visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

The home side began the second half well but it was the visitors who doubled their advantage after an hour.

Clarkson, signed on a permanent basis from Liverpool this summer, hammered home from close range after Currie parried a Graeme Shinnie effort from the edge of the 18-yard box.

With 16 minutes left the home side pulled one back when substitute Spence nodded home as the Aberdeen defence were caught napping at a free kick played into the box to set up a grandstand finish.

The home fans pleaded for a penalty when Ross Davidson was taken out by Shayden Morris as he fired over from close range but Aberdeen escaped punishment and eased into the last eight.

Player of the match

MacKenzieJack MacKenzie

with an average of 8.34

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Currie
  • 6Cummins
  • 5McGregorBooked at 90mins
  • 4McLean
  • 3ClarkBooked at 33mins
  • 12BannerSubstituted forDunsmoreat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11MooreSubstituted forSpenceat 70'minutes
  • 8Davidson
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forCooperat 88'minutes
  • 24Milne
  • 9CarrickSubstituted forThomsonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dunsmore
  • 14Wyles
  • 16Simpson
  • 18Kangni-Soupke
  • 19Meechan
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Spence
  • 23Thomson
  • 27Weir

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2Devlin
  • 33RubezicSubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 20Morris
  • 10Clarkson
  • 4Shinnie
  • 23Duncan
  • 21PolvaraSubstituted forBarronat 61'minutes
  • 9MiovskiBooked at 89mins
  • 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forSoklerat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Barron
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Sokler
  • 22Besuijen
  • 26Stewart
  • 27MacDonald
  • 28Milne
  • 30Dadia
  • 31Doohan
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
2,943

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cammy Clark.

  6. Booking

    Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Booking

    Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Robert Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Josh Cooper replaces Jack Leitch.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

  16. Booking

    Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Ross Davidson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ester Sokler replaces Duk.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

