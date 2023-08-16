Europa Conference League qualifying: Luzern v Hibernian (agg 1-3) Venue: Swissporarena, Luzern Date: Thursday, 17 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Lee Johnson is demanding Hibernian show the same dynamism and attitude from the first leg to complete victory over Luzern in the Europa Conference League.

The Edinburgh side take a 3-1 lead to Switzerland, with Aston Villa waiting for the winners in the play-off round.

But Hibs fell to a second straight Scottish Premiership loss to Motherwell on Sunday with a limp display.

"We quickly flip our mindset and there will be no complacency," said Johnson. "I just know it. I know my team."

The Easter Road manager was disappointed to see a dramatic slump at Fir Park after such a good display against Luzern last week, but thinks a hectic schedule so early in the season is a factor.

"In that three-day period we have gone from showing absolute identity to no identity at all and obviously that is pretty hurtful as a coach.

"Of course there are reasons for it, some people say excuses and sometimes there are excuses.

"There were physical reasons and the data showed that. The physical output was down from the Thursday to Sunday, not even close."

Asked what needs to change for the second leg in expected warm conditions, he replied: "Energy. That's the first thing.

"We go into a big game where we have put ourselves in a positive position.

"We have to defend as a team, we have to attack as a team. I like to see eleven faces behind the ball and that's what we want to do anyway to break from a position of strength. That's really important - the activity and the partnerships between the lines. But, it's a game of football, and a lot can happen."

Hibs wait for news on injured trio

Johnson will assess the fitness of Elie Youan, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes, who all missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat.

"We will find out a bit more today," he said. "We are waiting to see whether or not they have a chance to play.

"Josh gives you that fitness to be able to shut down. If he is fit, JDH gives you that bite and probably the character that we need for a game like this and Elie offers a natural threat. When he is not in the team you see how much of a threat, and it stands out even more.

"If it's a gamble it needs to be an educated gamble. You can't put the player at risk for the long term, that's for sure, so it is something we have to consider. The player has input within that as well of course because it is their body and obviously all the medical team."

Martin Boyle was a second-half substitute at Fir Park as the winger continues his return from a long-term knee injury.

Luzern rested several first team regulars in their 1-1 draw with Young Boys at the weekend.