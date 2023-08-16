Last updated on .From the section Football

Rosenborg bring a 2-1 lead to Tynecastle

Europa Conference League qualifying: Hearts v Rosenborg (agg 1-2) Venue: Tynecastle Park Date: Thursday, 17 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, TV, radio & live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Patience will be key to Hearts' hopes of overcoming Rosenberg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, said head coach Frank McAvoy.

Hearts need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against the Norwegians in order to set up a play-off tie with PAOK of Greece.

"We need to win the game," said McAvoy. "Whether that's in the ninety minutes, 120 minutes or even into penalty kicks.

"They are very good on the counter attack. We need to make sure we are mindful of that."

McAvoy added: "They are a young team. They are a threat when they break.

"We were probably too safe in the first part of the game over there. Making good runs and getting balls into the box, and the timing of the runs, is crucial for us. Those are things we have worked on hoping to cause real issues this time.

"I think patience is something we will need to be mindful of within the stadium. We need to know in the right moments we pick the right pass, the right runs that will get in behind them that will create more goal scoring opportunities."

Team news

Peter Haring is a doubt with an ankle injury but fellow midfielder Beni Baningime is available again after missing Sunday's Scottish Premiership draw with Kilmarnock. New forward Kenneth Vargas is ineligible.

"Peter rolled his ankle at the weekend so we will give him every opportunity up until tomorrow top see if he's alright," McAvoy explained.