Champions League qualifying: Servette v Rangers Venue: Stade de Geneve Date: Tuesday, 15 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST

Rangers aim to "attack the game head on" as they take a 2-1 lead into Tuesday's Champions League qualifying second leg with Servette.

The winner of the tie will face PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz in the play-off round, with the Dutch side holding a 4-1 advantage over the Austrians.

"We did a good job last week to get ourselves in front but this game for us starts 0-0 and it's important we try to win again because if we do, we know we're definitely through," said Rangers manager Michael Beale.

"It's just important we attack the game head on. One thing's for sure is we're not coming to hold on to what we've got.

"Everything's to play for, the tie is open and the fact that it's in front a full house, it makes the game even more special. It's a huge game, we understand that.

"We think it'll be quite an even contest, quite open in terms of there has to be an outcome on the night. The weather, the pitch, the officials, the new environment - it's a great leveller. We'll have to be at our best."

Servette overcame a second-leg red card against Genk in Belgium in the last round to eventually win through on penalties.

"We know that Servette did fantastically well here a couple of weeks ago against Genk," Beale explained.

"The home form is outstanding for Servette over a number of months so it's important to start well.

"The home team have to come to win the game. There's going to be opportunities for you if you if you can regain the ball in interesting areas and attack at speed."

Team news

John Lundstram has not travelled with Rangers' squad but fellow midfielder Ryan Jack and defender Connor Goldson are available after being rested for Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

What they said

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack: "We need to play the way that we play. It's important we come and have a go.

"We're going to be against a good side with players in midfield that are technically good and good on the ball, strong. The likes of myself and other players who play midfield need to match that."