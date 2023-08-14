Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Reece Hannam was the Crystal Palace academy's player of the year in 2021

Stevenage have signed former Crystal Palace defender Reece Hannam.

The 22-year-old will move to the Lamex Stadium after a successful trial, subject to EFL and FA approval.

The left-back came through the ranks at West Ham before spending the last three seasons at Selhurst Park, winning the Under-23s player of the season.

He said external-link : "I'm looking forward to getting started. I came in with something to prove, so I'm happy to get it done - I've got a lot to offer."

Hannam spent five months on loan at National League Bromley last season, appearing 17 times and scoring twice.

He made one appearance for Palace's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy against Sutton in October 2021, with another three EFL Trophy appearances in the previous two seasons while with West Ham's academy.

Find the full list of summer transfers on our dedicated page.