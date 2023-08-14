Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading manager Ruben Selles says he will analyse what went wrong at Port Vale

Reading manager Ruben Selles says his side "need to fight" to win games in League One.

The Royals lost 1-0 away to Port Vale on Saturday after conceding a 72nd minute goal.

"We had a poor second half," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire following their second straight league defeat to start the season.

"The first half we were able to control the game, we had situations to score and we created a penalty opportunity."

The Spaniard added: "We didn't have any of that in the second half until we made a substitution that brought energy and control back to the game.

"The goal we conceded should never happen, a series of mistakes led to the ball ending up in the back of the net, and we never came back."

'We are going to try and fix it'

Four days earlier Reading had pulled off a shock 4-0 victory over Championship side Millwall in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Selles praised the defensive efforts of his two centre backs Tyler Bindon and Nelson Abbey following the win, but he left them both out of the starting line-up against Port Vale.

When asked whether he regretted the decision he said: "No, I just have players who are fit and ready to play.

"Both sets of players, who played midweek and today [versus Port Vale], have been working well but today we didn't show up.

"We are a working progress and unfortunately we couldn't put a good performance together."

'We will work harder' for the fans

Reading also lost their opening game back in the third tier following their relegation from the Championship against Peterborough.

It comes on the back of a turbulent summer that included a pair of transfer embargoes due to financial issues which hampered player recruitment.

At the time a collection of frustrated supporters demanded owner Dai Yongge sell the club.

Selles called for fans to get behind the team.

"We don't want to waste fans' time and we will work harder to make them proud," he added.

"We are going to need to fight and win football matches and do it together, that is it.

"We will have games like Tuesday versus Millwall where we win with a great performance and we will have days like today against Port Vale where unfortunately it's not a win for us.

"I am responsible for both performances and we are going to try and fix it.

"I need to analyse the game deeper and see what I can do better for the team."