Ross Stewart's goals have been vital for Sunderland but thigh and Achilles injuries have limited his opportunities since promotion

Sunderland just need a striker who "lives for goals" to capitalise on their attacking approach play, said boss Tony Mowbray after Saturday's Championship loss at Preston North End.

The Black Cats are still without Ross Stewart as he continues rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles.

Defeats by Ipswich and Preston produced 34 shots in total but just two goals.

"Everybody behind the scenes is working hard to bring attacking options," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Hopefully we find a guy who lives for goals and keeps banging the ball in the net.

"With all the good play that is leading up to it, somebody is going to come and have a good time at the football club hopefully."

In Stewart's absence, attacking midfielder Bradley Dack led the line at Deepdale, with Jobe Bellingham, penalty scorer Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in behind.

Former Benfica forward Luis Hemir Silva Semedo and winger Jewison Bennette are other options, but both are relatively young and inexperienced in English football.