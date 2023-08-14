Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Wright spent a year as Northern Ireland's senior side goalkeeper coach during Michael O'Neill's first spell in charge

Former Northern Ireland internationals Tommy Wright and Gareth McAuley have been appointed as the the country's under-21 and under-19 managers.

Wright, who won 31 caps for Northern Ireland, was a goalkeeper coach for the senior team during Michael O'Neill's first spell in charge.

McAuley retired in 2019 after making 80 appearances for his country, with many of them coming under O'Neill.

Both of their first games in charge will take place next month.

Wright, 59, will lead Northern Ireland in their upcoming U21 Euro 2025 qualification campaign, which begins with a game against Luxembourg at Mourneview Park on 7 September.

He succeeds John Schofield, who left his role after just over a year at the helm as Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the 2023 U21 European Championships.

During his managerial career Wright helped St Johnstone to win the Scottish Cup, their first major trophy in their history in 2014.

As well as Luxembourg, Northern Ireland will face England, Ukraine, Serbia and Azerbaijan in Group F.

Former West Brom defender McAuley previously worked as a coach with the Northern Ireland U17 and U19 teams and will now take up his first managerial role.

He replaces Gerard Lyttle, who left his role to become assistant manager to Jim Magilton at Cliftonville.

Northern Ireland will host the UEFA U19 European Championship next year and as they qualify automatically as hosts, McAuley will oversee a series of friendlies to prepare the squad for the tournament.

Their first friendly under the 43-year old will take place on 7 September against Italy in Tuscany.