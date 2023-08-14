Close menu

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kepa Arrizabalaga playing for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly
Kepa Arrizabalaga played for Chelsea during their pre-season US tour

Real Madrid have signed Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old will cover for Madrid's regular number one Thibaut Courtois, who will miss most of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Kepa has made 163 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Athletic Bilbao for £71m in August 2018 - the highest fee ever paid for a goalkeeper.

He faced competition at the Blues from summer signing Robert Sanchez.

Fellow Spaniard Sanchez, a £25m arrival from Brighton, started Sunday's Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Chelsea sold Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Kepa's exit leaves 31-year-old Marcus Bettinelli as the only other senior goalkeeper in their squad, alongside 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom and 19-year-old Eddie Beach.

Real Madrid opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, an £88.5m summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, among the scorers.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 12:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 12:53

    Another mistake by the BBC. They have made a spelling error, it is spelt Keeper, not Kepa.

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 12:58

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      These Kepa keeper "jokes" are getting very tedious now 😴😴😴

  • Comment posted by ournige1992, today at 12:50

    Don’t try and sub him off whatever you do

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 12:49

    Good luck to him...a decent keeper on his day, good with his feet and capable of amazing saves. However...beatable from range and always had a rick in him. Perhaps La Liga will be a better fit? Cannot see CFC gong into the season with Sanchez as no 1 so an interesting one...Diogo Costa? Mamardashvili? Kobel?

  • Comment posted by flashbag1, today at 12:45

    Chelsea sign alisson next damn them!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:44

    I heard Kepa does not want to leave but Chelsea are insisting that he does

    • Reply posted by Andrea Casula 39, today at 12:51

      Andrea Casula 39 replied:
      Garbage, he had the choice to stay, or join either Bayern or Madrid.

  • Comment posted by footyfan, today at 12:44

    Simon Jordan explained perfectly how Chelsea are not breaking FFP at moment but in a couple of years without CL they will be in bother probably

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So Champions League football is a priority for Chelsea. Good luck with that

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:43

    The article says he will provide cover for an injured player. Surely that means he will play most of the season.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:41

    Chelsea fans have a got a new song for Kepa. I think we are on loan now. It does not really mean your leaving this club for good

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 12:44

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Keep trying, one might end up funny.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 12:39

    Chelsea buy the worlds most expensive goalkeeper & eventually realise they paid a fortune for a player that wasn't good enough!

    Chelsea only agreed to this loan once they checked that they had back up.

    This was confirmed yesterday when it was clear their outfield players were uniquely allowed to handball as often as they like without being penalised!

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:41

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      Immature post

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:38

    Chelsea to hijack the Kepa deal by offering him to triple his wages

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 12:38

    Chelsea going from having two good keepers, down to one, back up to two, then down to one.

    Unless Caicedo is going in goal?

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 12:43

      Metallic replied:
      He could be.

  • Comment posted by Andrea Casula 39, today at 12:37

    Im so glad he is off, should give the defenders a bit more confidence and belief .

    From the minute he signed for £72m i had doubts he would ever live up to that fee. Capable of a world class save one minute then let in three stinkers .

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

    Breaking news. Chelsea have made a two hundred million bid for Courtois. They said they are happy to accept any punishment for breaching financial fair play rules but they felt signing one of the best goalkeepers in the world while injured was too hard to turn down

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 12:42

      Bella boy replied:
      Not that funny really but you tried!

  • Comment posted by APB, today at 12:36

    Siri, show me a picture of 'failing upwards'...

  • Comment posted by Charlie , today at 12:36

    difficult to understand the logic of a loan deal, offloading wages and a possible fee rather than selling to offset outgoings. Wouldn't surprise me to see another keeper come in as back up to Sanchez. Crazy stuff

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 12:33

    He’s no Alisson Becker, that’s for sure.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      But who is. Who has Man United signed again

  • Comment posted by Star Booty, today at 12:29

    He's a decent goalkepa

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:28

    When Real Madrid said they had signed a Keeper. Did they do a spelling mistake and they meant Kepa

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 12:47

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      Ha ha I see what you did there "Kepa" sounds a bit like "keeper" that's really funny and must have taken ages to think of 😴😴😴

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 12:27

    Don't understand this, it's a step down in quality in the GK position for Chelsea. They must be getting a decent loan fee surely

