Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga played for Chelsea during their pre-season US tour

Real Madrid have signed Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old will cover for Madrid's regular number one Thibaut Courtois, who will miss most of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Kepa has made 163 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Athletic Bilbao for £71m in August 2018 - the highest fee ever paid for a goalkeeper.

He faced competition at the Blues from summer signing Robert Sanchez.

Fellow Spaniard Sanchez, a £25m arrival from Brighton, started Sunday's Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Chelsea sold Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Kepa's exit leaves 31-year-old Marcus Bettinelli as the only other senior goalkeeper in their squad, alongside 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom and 19-year-old Eddie Beach.

Real Madrid opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, an £88.5m summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, among the scorers.

  • Comment posted by Star Booty, today at 12:29

    He's a decent goalkepa

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:28

    When Real Madrid said they had signed a Keeper. Did they do a spelling mistake and they meant Kepa

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 12:27

    Don't understand this, it's a step down in quality in the GK position for Chelsea. They must be getting a decent loan fee surely

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 12:27

    Not that good of keeper plus can't take pens too as well

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:27

    Best goalkeeper out injured. Best defender out injured. They have just signed Kepa who is average. Is this start of their empire crumbling before our eyes

  • Comment posted by HP92, today at 12:26

    He's a Kepa
    Why take him on loan?

    • Reply posted by xbsnsyr3, today at 12:30

      xbsnsyr3 replied:
      possibly coz they can't afford to buy the most expensive kepa in the world outright? ;)

  • Comment posted by oxign, today at 12:26

    He will forever be remembered for the Wembley fiasco.

  • Comment posted by Craig , today at 12:26

    Cheating the FFP JOKE

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, today at 12:25

    Don’t get this. Sanchez looked shakey at times so they 100% need another keeper for competition. Where will they get the money from?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:25

    So does Real Madrid want to concede goals in every game now. I thought they were going after De Gea instead

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 12:24

    What if he just... refuses to leave?

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 12:23

    Just waiting to see which goalkeeper Liverpool are interested in before replacing him

    • Reply posted by Robert Robinson, today at 12:28

      Robert Robinson replied:
      I think you’ll find it’s Liverpool trying to hijack Chelsea’s deals

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 12:22

    Chelsea playing prime Football Manager

  • Comment posted by shuaib, today at 12:22

    so hw much did Madrid
    pay for d loan
    fee

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 12:30

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      There isn't one. And no obligation or purchase clause either.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 12:21

    Solid keeper and good shot stopper but didn't seem to have much authority when the ball was in the air and too cautious when coming out his 6 yard box. Wish him the best though, couldn't help but like him.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 12:21

    Kepa's agent is possibly the finest to grace sporting history.

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 12:25

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      Remember when Jonathon Woodgate's agent once got him a gig at Real Madrid?

  • Comment posted by Kasparov, today at 12:20

    Yikes... I get they're keen to shorten their squad list, but surely there's room for that position between the sticks. Uh, what's it called - a goalkeeper?!

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:20

    Good luck to him. Good showstopper but you never feel safe when he's between the sticks unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Robert Robinson, today at 12:19

    That’s another big earner off the payroll and will receive a decent loan fee.

    • Reply posted by shuaib, today at 12:24

      shuaib replied:
      is True bro

  • Comment posted by LoveFootball, today at 12:19

    I was never really a fan. Good luck to him.

