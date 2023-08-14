Jack Harrison: Everton complete loan signing of Leeds winger despite late move by Aston Villa
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Everton have completed the signing of English winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.
Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old but he passed a medical with Everton on Monday.
Everton said he will continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for selection.
Harrison is Everton's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of full-back Ashley Young, winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Youssef Chermiti.
More to follow.
Same again and he will be Everton's leading goal scorer
Fair enough letting players go, but that's Harrison, Wober, Kristensen, Koch, Aaronsson, Roca, and Llorente all loaned out.
Leaving us with no fees to strengthen a threadbare squad.
I have no idea what the owners are thinking.
With Gnonto and Sinisterra also refusing to play, it's an absolute shambles.