By Shamoon Hafez and Phil McNulty

By Shamoon Hafez and Phil McNulty BBC Sport

Jack Harrison signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April

Everton have completed the signing of English winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old but he passed a medical with Everton on Monday.

Everton said he will continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for selection.

Harrison is Everton's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of full-back Ashley Young, winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Youssef Chermiti.

More to follow.