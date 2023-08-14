Close menu

Jack Harrison: Everton complete loan signing of Leeds winger despite late move by Aston Villa

By Shamoon Hafez and Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April

Everton have completed the signing of English winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old but he passed a medical with Everton on Monday.

Everton said he will continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for selection.

Harrison is Everton's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of full-back Ashley Young, winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Youssef Chermiti.

13 comments

  • Comment posted by turby, today at 10:15

    Harrison found the net 6 times last season in all competitions.
    Same again and he will be Everton's leading goal scorer

  • Comment posted by no one, today at 10:15

    leeds need to pass the hat round and gett some new players in quick else div 1 next season as it stands - didnt rate harrison but one thing i liked about him when he put the shirt on he always gave his very best unlike most of the rest of the team - as it stands leeds are doomed to relegation again

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 10:14

    Everton need goalscorers, not many available in the market. Good to strengthen the squad but they need more still. Gone are the days when class, 'older' strikers were around - viduka and hasselbaink for example going up to boro and smashing it.

  • Comment posted by Consett Mag, today at 10:14

    This will surely be a 'special' season for Everton. Enjoy 🤣

  • Comment posted by HobbyG, today at 10:14

    Shrewd business move by Everton

  • Comment posted by BoseMan, today at 10:14

    Madness from Leeds.
    Fair enough letting players go, but that's Harrison, Wober, Kristensen, Koch, Aaronsson, Roca, and Llorente all loaned out.
    Leaving us with no fees to strengthen a threadbare squad.

    I have no idea what the owners are thinking.
    With Gnonto and Sinisterra also refusing to play, it's an absolute shambles.

  • Comment posted by El Tel, today at 10:13

    No disrespect to Jack or Leeds but when you see us taking players from teams that have been relegated you have to be concerned. We did it last year with Burnley. Let's hope I am wrong and Sean can work some magic with the team. COYB

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 10:13

    Good signing for Everton, bad loss for us.

  • Comment posted by JD, today at 10:13

    A loan move is an interesting one, hopefully for a sizable loan fee for Leeds. Might be best for all involved.

  • Comment posted by perrioli, today at 10:12

    It's a pity it's not permanent. He's rubbish. Championship level at best and Everton will find this out.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 10:12

    Why are Everton signing so many wingers? Who's going to be on the end of all the crosses? 🤷‍♀️

    • Reply posted by The voice of reason, today at 10:14

      The voice of reason replied:
      DCL....as long as they can kick it as far as the treatment room.

