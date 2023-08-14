Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Forest boss Steve Cooper worked with 27 new signings after last season's two transfer windows

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper believes the club need to strengthen in this summer's transfer window.

Forest made 21 signings last summer after promotion to the Premier League, and this summer have so far brought in forward Anthony Elanga, goalkeeper Matt Turner and full-back Ola Aina.

But Cooper would like more new faces before the window shuts on 1 September.

"There's nothing imminent - I have to trust the club to crack on with the work," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"If we're able to add then great, but if not then we'll carry on, but in my opinion we do need to add."

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Renan Lodi left after their loan spells at the City Ground came to an end, while Steve Cook and Jack Colback both moved to Queens Park Rangers this summer and Sam Surridge joined Nashville SC.

Forest also kicked off their Premier League campaign without defender Felipe who is sidelined with a knee injury.

"Ola is coming in and playing left-back where Renan [Lodi] was and Matt's in now replacing Keylor [Navas] and Dean [Henderson] from last year, so we've only really strengthened with Anthony, plus we've lost Felipe," Cooper added.

"We all want to do better this year, it's going to be hard, but to do that we've got to make sure we've got a strong team and a strong squad so hopefully the club can do that."

'I don't accept defeat - that's not in my mindset'

Cooper said he does not accept defeat easily, after their opening-day reverse at Arsenal, but saw chinks of encouragement in their second-half performance.

"At half-time I said to the lads 'don't give up on this game'," Cooper added.

"When there's hope you must always keep going and we did and that needs a good mention.

"I'll make sure I talk about that when we sit down and talk through the game because last year it was a fairly similar game and we went under in the second half 5-0.

"We have to take a little bit of heart from that, but we also need to know that we've got to do better in some aspects of our game as well because that's the only way we're going to improve."