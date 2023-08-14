Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Amanda Ilestedt, Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr and Lauren Hemp are all aiming for World Cup glory

A new name will be etched on the Women's World Cup trophy, with semi-finalists Sweden, Spain, Australia and England all hoping to win the competition for the first time.

On Tuesday (09:00 BST) Sweden, ranked third in the world - the highest of the four teams left in the competition - take on Spain who are playing in just their third World Cup.

And on Wednesday (11:00 BST) co-hosts Australia will face European champions England in Sydney.

It is set to be tense and terrific - with plenty of twists and drama! Here are five things to know before the semi-finals...

England and Sweden the semi-final regulars

Semi-finals are familiar territory for both England and Sweden. Both teams have made a habit of going far in major tournaments, only to fall just short of glory.

The Lionesses of course made it all the way to the final, and won, the European Championships at Wembley last year..

But it was the first time they had advanced to a major final since finishing as runners-up at Euro 2009.

Before last summer's glory they had lost a semi-final at the Euros in 2017 and fallen at the last-four stage at the past two World Cups.

And despite reaching several finals, Sweden have not won a major trophy since lifting the first European Championship in 1984 when only four teams took part.

They were beaten semi-finalists at the last World Cup, lost to the Lionesses 4-0 in the last four of Euro 2022, and were beaten in both finals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

New ground for Australia and Spain

As for Australia and Spain, this is completely new territory.

After 20 agonising penalties the Matildas edged past France to reach their first World Cup semi-final.

It means Australia are the first hosts since the USA in 2003 to progress to the final four of the competition.

The Matildas reached the round of 16 in France four years ago, having fallen at the last-eight stage in three successive tournaments between 2007 and 2015.

They did reach the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, but narrowly lost 1-0 to Sweden.

Spain did not even qualify for a World Cup until 2015, and had never advanced beyond the round of 16 until this tournament.

La Roja have a slightly better record in European Championships, having reached the past three quarter-finals. They took the Lionesses to extra-time in the last eight at Euro 2022.

But a semi-final, and the pressure that comes with it, will be a new feeling for both.

Stage set for Kerr and Putellas?

Will Australia captain and all-time Matildas top-scorer Sam Kerr start against England?

The Chelsea forward was expected to be the face of the tournament, but, after picking up a calf injury on the eve of the competition, she missed all three of Australia's group matches.

The 29-year-old had a brief 10-minute cameo against Denmark in the round of 16.

She then helped her side beat France on penalties last time out, coming on in the 55th minute, playing all of extra-time and netting her spot-kick.

Current Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas is another star who has yet to make her mark on this tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder sustained a serious knee injury just before last year's Euros and only returned to action in April.

Although she has played in all five of Spain's matches this tournament, she has managed just 155 minutes, coming off the bench in both of La Roja's knockout games.

Who will win the Golden Boot?

The race for the Golden Boot - awarded to the tournament's top scorer - is wide open.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa leads the way with five goals from five games but, after her side's quarter-final loss to Sweden, her fate as top scorer is out of her hands.

Four players are tied on four goals. Three of them have already been knocked out which leaves an unlikely contender in Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt in prime position.

The Arsenal defender, who has proven a major threat from set pieces, is one goal behind Miyazawa and likely to play in her side's final two games.

As for those who have netted three, Spain's Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo; Australia's Hayley Raso; and England's Lauren James all still remain in the competition.

James is suspended for England's semi-final, but could play in the final if the Lionesses get there.

Another England-Australia rivalry is born

England beat Colombia at a packed Stadium Australia in Sydney in their quarter-final

Both the England and Australia camps have tried to play down any talk of a rivalry between the two sides, but the narrative is hard to ignore considering the epic battles between the two nations over the years across numerous sports.

In Sydney alone England won a thrilling Rugby World Cup in 2003, while Australia sealed a 5-0 men's Ashes series win in 2014.

"The media do talk a lot but for us it's not about Australia, we want to win regardless," said England midfielder Keira Walsh.

The Lionesses' semi-final with the Matildas will be the teams' first meeting at a Women's World Cup.

In a friendly back in April, their most recent encounter, Australia won 2-0 to inflict England's only defeat under Sarina Wiegman.

"I think it's just another game," said Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams. "It's a significant game, obviously we're in the semi-final, but it's just another opponent for us."

After a thrilling men's and women's Ashes series this summer and a final between the two nations at the Netball World Cup, England should expect a hostile atmosphere in Stadium Australia.

The Lionesses can however look back on their 2015 quarter-final win over then hosts Canada. They came through 2-1 victors with current right-back Lucy Bronze netting the winner.