Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who says it would be an honour to sign for Celtic, has opened up on the prospect of following in Henrik Larsson's footsteps in Glasgow. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are one of three clubs interested in signing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner. (Bristol Live) external-link

Newcastle United want Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney on loan. (The Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Hearts are in talks over signing Brighton defender Odel Offiah, 20, on loan. (Mike McGrath) external-link

Rangers striker Danilo is desperate to fulfil his dream of firing his new side into the Champions League group stage. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed he aims to sign "three or four" more players to bolster his team. (Press & Journal) external-link

Brendan Rodgers says all is forgiven between the Celtic manager and Alexandro Bernabei after the left-back was left out of last weekend's squad to face Ross County due to timekeeping issue. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Derek McInnes insists Kilmarnock have nothing to fear from Celtic in next weekend's League Cup tie having already shut out Rangers and Hearts this season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Lee Johnson blasted his "weak" Hibernian players as he admitted Thursday's Conference League qualifying win over Luzern left them drained in Sunday's defeat at Motherwell. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stevie May says St Johnstone's upcoming free weekend, as they are already out of the League Cup, will come as a blessing after a miserable start to the season. (The Courier) external-link