Neymar transfer news: Al-Hilal agree deal with Paris St-Germain for Brazil forward

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar celebrates scoring for PSG
Neymar scored for Paris St-Germain in their pre-season friendly against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee understood to be about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons.

The transfer is subject to the 31-year-old completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, missed the Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

He has not been made part of coach Luis Enrique's plans for the new season.

It also fits PSG's strategy of moving away from the 'Galacticos' era of signing high-profile players for big fees and significant wages.

Neymar was understood to be earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually at the French side.

He has made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

However, his time in the French capital has also been hampered by a number of ankle injuries.

The former Barcelona player had surgery in March that caused him to miss the rest of the season and he only resumed training in July.

He missed two of Brazil's matches at the 2022 World Cup after being injured in their opening group match.

The forward also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

News of the Neymar deal comes just 24 hours after PSG's Kylian Mbappe was reintegrated back into first-team training after positive talks with the club.

The France forward, 24, had been in a contract stand-off amid a desire to join Real Madrid but could now extend his contract at PSG, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

Last month, PSG gave Al-Hilal permission to talk to Mbappe after the Saudi side made a world-record £259m bid.

If completed, the transfer will continue a remarkable summer spending spree by Saudi clubs, underlining the league's ambition to be one of the top competitions in the world in the next few years.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have all moved to Saudi Arabia.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in January.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by T-101, today at 10:44

    How exciting. A player we don’t watch moves to a club we won’t watch. Ooo…lovely.

    • Reply posted by nuthatch, today at 10:46

      nuthatch replied:
      That will be the best comment all day. Fantastic

  • Comment posted by Damo, today at 10:42

    He grew up supporting Al-Hilal. Nothing to do with money, the club is in his heart.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 10:48

      FootOfDavros replied:
      This is were £114m for Caicedo starts to make sense.

      They buy him for that but know in two or three seasons he'll be off to Saudi Arabia for well over £200m.

      That's the way it's going to go.

  • Comment posted by dmjnr, today at 10:42

    🤷‍♂️ Another mercenary off to play in a sunny version of the Scottish premiership...

    • Reply posted by Latchford was King, today at 10:46

      Latchford was King replied:
      You would do the same if you had the chance. Most of us work to live and not the other way around

  • Comment posted by pthp, today at 10:44

    at least with all that sand he can practice his dives and spectacular rolling without being injured ...

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 10:45

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      But will he be able to find a reliable tattooist?

  • Comment posted by evening, today at 10:43

    Sooo overrated and a big baby

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 10:53

      Des Wigwam replied:
      'baby'

  • Comment posted by Ziss, today at 10:43

    With Messi in the MLS and Ronaldo in the desert, this felt like a great chance to knuckle down and give himself a great chance for a Ballon d'Or next year... but of course he took the easy route and followed the money, when has he not...

    • Reply posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 10:49

      FeIchmeister 5000 replied:
      Personally I think he had zero chance of a Ballon d'Or next year. It's not like he's been the third best player in the world over the past few seasons? Barely top 50

  • Comment posted by Maqcs, today at 10:40

    Stupid money, greedy player

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 10:44

      MW replied:
      will never be remembered as a great just a could have been

  • Comment posted by Footy13, today at 10:44

    Who cares

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 10:56

      awjfk replied:
      You obviously do for coming on here to post.

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 10:45

    Lovely. Glad I won't have to watch his diving and other antics in the CL this season.

    • Reply posted by Jiminy_Glick, today at 10:57

      Jiminy_Glick replied:
      But maybe in the season after, Saudi will own UEFA before too long.

  • Comment posted by MrApples, today at 10:46

    Overated. Mostly by himself.

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 10:47

    £ for pound Neymar has to be one of the biggest disappointments ever. Went to PSG to build a dynasty and secure his legacy and he's been absolutely rubbish.

    • Reply posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 11:02

      Nolberto Goaliola replied:
      Lukaku will run him close I suspect.

  • Comment posted by Town End Codger, today at 10:47

    Another player off to the Arabian Care Home for over the hill players. Like Eastbourne but sunny I suppose!

    • Reply posted by Sony, today at 11:22

      Sony replied:
      A bit like Worthing too

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 10:42

    Jump into bed with the Saudis to escape FFP rules. Football is a joke. The fans overpay, players overpaid.

    • Reply posted by Geordie, today at 10:45

      Geordie replied:
      I am not saying I agree with what the Saudi’s are doing but can you explain your comment. I do’t see how selling him escapes FFP rules, PSG will be financially better off this season than last purely because of Messi leaving

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 10:43

    Amazing how a player once deemed to be the very best now goes to Saudi for nothing but the money. He is a billionaire and could have joined any club in the world . But no he needs more and more money. Sad

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 10:49

      depotman replied:
      a) So you know all the intricate details about his financial do you?? b) do you know how long you have to work even at £30-40M per year to become a billionaire? c) I'm sure you wouldn't move jobs for more money????

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 10:45

    good riddance!....hope they realise he always gets "injured" around time of sister"s birthday

  • Comment posted by my best friend, today at 10:42

    Dream move. Well done chap, you've earned your shot at the big time.

  • Comment posted by Man in London, today at 10:43

    Rolling, rolling, rolling all the way to Saudi Arabia.

  • Comment posted by matthewjdavis, today at 10:45

    Ok....isn't the Premier league all about money? Let's not get arsey about gazumping us! We don't have a leg to stand on

    • Reply posted by jim, today at 10:52

      jim replied:
      Exactly... just because the money is now somewhere else we feel we can be elitist and xenophobic about it. China tried it and it didn't work, the US are starting and Saudi seem to be making a success of it so far... there is no absolute given right for football to be solely English (or even European).

  • Comment posted by slotsyboy, today at 10:45

    A lazy overrated player making a predictable money grabbing move. Expect as little effort as possible on the pitch

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 10:46

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      And this will differ from his efforts at PSG, how?

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 10:47

    When growing up AlHilal were his favourite team so you can understand him making this dream move .

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 11:07

      Sam replied:
      Weird that he didn't move to Al Hilal sooner, if it was his dream club. I suppose their recent spending makes a difference to him?

