Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee understood to be about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons.

The transfer is subject to the 31-year-old completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, missed the Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

He has not been made part of coach Luis Enrique's plans for the new season.

It also fits PSG's strategy of moving away from the 'Galacticos' era of signing high-profile players for big fees and significant wages.

Neymar was understood to be earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually at the French side.

