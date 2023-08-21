Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0ArsenalArsenal1

Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard scores only goal in Gunners win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments409

Martin Odegaard celebrates
Martin Odegaard had not taken a penalty for Arsenal before netting against Palace

A penalty from captain Martin Odegaard gave 10-man Arsenal a battling Premier League victory at Crystal Palace.

Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Sam Johnstone after Gabriel Martinelli's quickly taken free-kick, with Odegaard sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

At that stage Mikel Arteta's side looked comfortable, but they were left hanging on after left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu was shown a red card for two bookings.

The first yellow was for taking too long over a throw-in and the second was harshly awarded for a minor foul on Jordan Ayew in midfield.

Palace put on late pressure, with Tyrick Mitchell drilling over in injury time, but the Gunners, who hit the post through Nketiah in the first half, deserved their victory.

Arsenal join Brighton and Manchester City on six points from two games, while Palace failed to build on their opening-day win at Sheffield United.

Tomiyasu the talking point

Arsenal have a bit of a problem at full-back. Summer signing Jurrien Timber suffered a knee injury last week that could keep him out for most of the season and Oleksandr Zinchenko has just returned from a calf injury and started on the bench.

Tomiyasu, who is a right-back by trade, started on the left and Thomas Partey, a midfielder, played at right-back when Palace had the ball, moving into his usual position when his side had possession.

Japan international Tomiyasu will miss the next game now after his controversial red card. He was shown a yellow card for taking too long over a throw-in - although it was Kai Havertz who had wasted most of the time before leaving the ball for his team-mate.

And then he was dismissed for a nothing foul on Ayew about 50 yards away from any dangerous area.

That was Arsenal's first Premier League red card since 2021-22.

The Gunners were the better team for most of the game, and almost led when Nketiah poked a shot off the post and then chipped an effort onto the roof of the net.

Roy Hodgson's Palace defended stoutly for 99% of the game but their one blip effectively cost them the game.

They were taking their time to organise their defensive shape from an Arsenal free-kick when Martinelli caught them out with a ball to Nketiah, who was felled by Johnstone. Odegaard, whose last penalty was for Vitesse in 2019, made no mistake from the spot.

Declan Rice had another solid game in the centre of midfield following his £100m move from West Ham, but Havertz is still trying to find his proper role in the team.

Six of Palace's 14 chances came in the final five minutes with Odsonne Edouard having an effort saved and Mitchell lashing over after Aaron Ramsdale parried the ball.

Player of the match

ØdegaardMartin Ødegaard

with an average of 7.82

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.74

  2. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.48

  3. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.32

  5. Squad number1Player nameJohnstone
    Average rating

    5.31

  6. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    5.29

  7. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.23

  8. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.08

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.04

  11. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.01

  12. Squad number49Player nameRak-Sakyi
    Average rating

    4.79

  13. Squad number29Player nameAhamada
    Average rating

    4.71

Arsenal

  1. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.82

  2. Squad number2Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.81

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.60

  4. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.59

  5. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.26

  7. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.25

  8. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.23

  9. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.21

  10. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.16

  11. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.73

  12. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    6.70

  13. Squad number15Player nameKiwior
    Average rating

    6.61

  14. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.36

  15. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.32

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2WardSubstituted forRak-Sakyiat 83'minutes
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Lerma
  • 28DoucouréBooked at 90mins
  • 9J AyewBooked at 27mins
  • 10Eze
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forAhamadaat 74'minutes
  • 22Édouard

Substitutes

  • 5Tomkins
  • 17Clyne
  • 26Richards
  • 29Ahamada
  • 31Matthews
  • 37Gordon
  • 44Riedewald
  • 49Rak-Sakyi

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 5Partey
  • 4White
  • 2Saliba
  • 18TomiyasuBooked at 67mins
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forZinchenkoat 89'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 29HavertzBooked at 90mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forKiwiorat 89'minutes
  • 14NketiahSubstituted forJorginhoat 79'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forGabrielat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gabriel
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 19Trossard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 22Raya
  • 24Nelson
  • 35Zinchenko
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
24,189

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a headed pass.

  6. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is caught offside.

  10. Booking

    Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Jakub Kiwior replaces Bukayo Saka.

  15. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

411 comments

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 21:58

    The refereeing situation is out of control. That man tonight changed his mind continuously throughout the game regarding
    what constituted a foul. It was shambolic.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is so bad right now. Have we ever seen it this bad before. It is the worst it has ever been

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 21:57

    Tomiyasu , the unluckiest player on the pitch tonight . First havertz mucks about with the throwing and gives it to him and he gets booked , then doesn't even touch ayew on the second. These officials are shocking . We will end up red card every game .

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:00

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Shocking decision by the ref on both yellows!

  • Comment posted by anthony moody, today at 22:00

    What absolutely disgusting decisions by the referee. Utterly inconsistent and petulant. How can players navigate a game when they have no idea what is right or wrong, the two decisions on Tomayasu being a case for the referee to be suspended. Well done Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 22:05

      squarewindow replied:
      Absolutely deserved dismissal.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:58

    We are only into the second week and the referees are downright shite this season. Another dubious red card on record. I think we are going to expect a lot more red cards this season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Refereeing seems to get worse by the week.
      Time to introduce a degree course in football refereeing?

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 21:58

    Never a second yellow. Two ridiculous red cards decisions this weekend this one and Mac Allister red. Refs are the worst they ever have been

    • Reply posted by Edgar The Egg , today at 22:01

      Edgar The Egg replied:
      A definite second yellow. Look again.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:59

    I have got to say the refereeing during the first two weeks of the season has been the worst i have seen since the Premier League was formed. It is so inconsistent that they dont know what incident deserves yellow card or a red. What is going to be next after the non penalty for Wolves and the red card for Mac Allister as the sending off tonight wont be the last we see wrong decisions being given

    • Reply posted by anthony moody, today at 22:02

      anthony moody replied:
      Careful here, my recent post got censored by the BBC because I mentioned the Wolves non-penalty! You are lucky your post didn't fall foul of the censor. And just in case anyone had forgotten Wolves were playing Man United so all can be understood.

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 22:01

    Another ref not fit for purpose.
    If that’s a 2nd yellow for Tommy, Ayer’s foul on Saka warranted the firing squad.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:58

    Good away win against a stubborn Palace side.
    Hodgson has his players playing as a tight knit group.

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 21:59

      Jerome replied:
      And cheating very well

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:59

    Playing with 10 men made the win sweeter but never 2 yellows!

    Well played boys - All put in a proper shift
    COYG

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:02

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Agreed 2nd yellow a joke. 1st one a homer ref decision.

      Barely worthy of 1 yellow card for the 2 'incidents'.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 22:01

    Neutral here.
    They are the worst 2 yellow cards and sending off I have ever seen.
    Should that referee do a Prem game again - I don’t think so, and I hate criticising officials.

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 22:22

      sjohn1 replied:
      ref got the first card absolutely correct , whole team was time wasting

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 22:02

    But Ayew pulled back an Arsenal player after he was booked and stayed on. No consistency

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 22:05

      Jerome replied:
      Yes, it's ridiculous

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 22:00

    Champions elect

    That's two matches in a row Arsenal have won despite the officials

    Joke of a red card

    • Reply posted by Akimbo, today at 22:02

      Akimbo replied:
      Champions elect?

      🤡

  • Comment posted by Abahoni, today at 22:01

    Oh Referee! Referee! Awful.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:05

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Tell me about it!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:59

    Tough game with not much created.
    The red was soft 1st as Tomi only had the ball for 8 seconds at the throw I'm then the second yellow, Ayew made a meal of.

    Good to see us playing with about 8 defenders on the pitch towards the end.

    Anyways maximum points and on to the next one.

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 22:03

      NB22 replied:
      *throw in

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 21:58

    Justice after the red card went to the wrong team.

  • Comment posted by Golfer62, today at 22:05

    Wee break for the referee, maybe 6 game ban for a shocking performance. Crowd influenced the first booking which was harsh, 2nd not even a foul. Ayew how was his foul on Saka not a booking and then red. Nope I have no idea either. EPL too big for this ref and some others who were poor at the weekend.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:09

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Well said 100% concur. Ayew's foul on a yellow deserved a 2nd yellow way more then Tomi's - which he hardly touched the other player. Ref was deer in the headlights & home crowd got to him.