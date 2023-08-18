Close menu
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace20:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Arsenal preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury last weekend on his Premier League debut and will be out for around seven months.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could deputise for the injured Dutchman after recovering from a calf issue.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is available despite limping off during the win at Sheffield United.

Winger Michael Olise remains out with a hamstring problem, while Will Hughes and Matheus Franca remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won three of their 23 league home matches against Arsenal, drawing eight and losing 12, with two of those victories coming in the Premier League.
  • Arsenal were victorious in both top-flight meetings with Crystal Palace last season, winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park and 4-1 at the Emirates.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are seeking to win their opening two top-flight matches for just the second time, having done so in Roy Hodgson's first spell in charge in 2020-21.
  • The Eagles have won their first Premier League home game just once in 14 previous attempts, drawing three and losing 10.
  • However, Palace are unbeaten at home in the top flight since Hodgson returned to the club in March, winning three times and drawing twice.
  • Odsonne Edouard is aiming to become the second player to score in both of Palace's opening two matches of a Premier League campaign, emulating Wilfried Zaha in 2020-21.
  • Roy Hodgson is winless in all four Premier League matches as a manager against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, drawing two and losing two while in charge of Watford and Palace.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal were unbeaten in 12 Premier League London derbies last season, drawing two and winning 10 - the most London derby victories by a team in a single league season.
  • Mikel Arteta's side had the best away record in the top flight last season, claiming 39 points from a possible 57.
  • They also registered 10 Premier League clean sheets on the road last term, with no other side keeping more than six.
  • The Gunners have lost all four of their Premier League away games on a Monday under Arteta, including a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in April 2022.
  • Arsenal's last away league win on a Monday came at West Ham in December 2019 under caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.
  • Bukayo Saka is set to equal Paul Merson's club record of playing in 82 consecutive Premier League games, set between February 1995 and February 1997.

