TEAM NEWS
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury last weekend on his Premier League debut and will be out for around seven months.
Oleksandr Zinchenko could deputise for the injured Dutchman after recovering from a calf issue.
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is available despite limping off during the win at Sheffield United.
Winger Michael Olise remains out with a hamstring problem, while Will Hughes and Matheus Franca remain sidelined.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace have won three of their 23 league home matches against Arsenal, drawing eight and losing 12, with two of those victories coming in the Premier League.
- Arsenal were victorious in both top-flight meetings with Crystal Palace last season, winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park and 4-1 at the Emirates.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace are seeking to win their opening two top-flight matches for just the second time, having done so in Roy Hodgson's first spell in charge in 2020-21.
- The Eagles have won their first Premier League home game just once in 14 previous attempts, drawing three and losing 10.
- However, Palace are unbeaten at home in the top flight since Hodgson returned to the club in March, winning three times and drawing twice.
- Odsonne Edouard is aiming to become the second player to score in both of Palace's opening two matches of a Premier League campaign, emulating Wilfried Zaha in 2020-21.
- Roy Hodgson is winless in all four Premier League matches as a manager against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, drawing two and losing two while in charge of Watford and Palace.
Arsenal
- Arsenal were unbeaten in 12 Premier League London derbies last season, drawing two and winning 10 - the most London derby victories by a team in a single league season.
- Mikel Arteta's side had the best away record in the top flight last season, claiming 39 points from a possible 57.
- They also registered 10 Premier League clean sheets on the road last term, with no other side keeping more than six.
- The Gunners have lost all four of their Premier League away games on a Monday under Arteta, including a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in April 2022.
- Arsenal's last away league win on a Monday came at West Ham in December 2019 under caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.
- Bukayo Saka is set to equal Paul Merson's club record of playing in 82 consecutive Premier League games, set between February 1995 and February 1997.