Spanish La Liga
GetafeGetafe0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Getafe v Barcelona

From the section European Football

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 6de Sousa Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 23MitrovicBooked at 15mins
  • 4Álvarez
  • 21Iglesias
  • 11AleñáBooked at 38mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 7MataBooked at 31mins
  • 14Latasa

Substitutes

  • 1Cerantola Fuzato
  • 3Angileri
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 17Lozano
  • 19Mayoral
  • 27Rivera
  • 28García
  • 35Benito

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 23Koundé
  • 15Christensen
  • 28Balde
  • 18Romeu
  • 21F de Jong
  • 11RaphinhaBooked at 42mins
  • 8Pedri
  • 22Gündogan
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 6Gavi
  • 7F Torres
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 26Astralaga
  • 27Yamal
  • 30Casadó
  • 32López
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.

  2. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carles Aleñá (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Iglesias (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).

  9. Dismissal

    Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Gastón Álvarez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nemanja Maksimovic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  14. Booking

    Carles Aleñá (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jules Koundé with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Osasuna11002023
2Rayo Vallecano11002023
3Real Madrid11002023
4Real Betis11002113
5Valencia11002113
6Girona10101101
7Mallorca10101101
8Las Palmas10101101
9Real Sociedad10101101
10Barcelona10100001
11Getafe10100001
12Alavés00000000
13Atl Madrid00000000
14Cádiz00000000
15Granada00000000
16Sevilla100112-10
17Villarreal100112-10
18Almería100102-20
19Ath Bilbao100102-20
20Celta Vigo100102-20
View full Spanish La Liga table

