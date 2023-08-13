Getafe v Barcelona

First Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 6de Sousa Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 23MitrovicBooked at 15mins
- 4Álvarez
- 21Iglesias
- 11AleñáBooked at 38mins
- 2Dakonam
- 20Maksimovic
- 7MataBooked at 31mins
- 14Latasa
Substitutes
- 1Cerantola Fuzato
- 3Angileri
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 17Lozano
- 19Mayoral
- 27Rivera
- 28García
- 35Benito
Barcelona
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 23Koundé
- 15Christensen
- 28Balde
- 18Romeu
- 21F de Jong
- 11RaphinhaBooked at 42mins
- 8Pedri
- 22Gündogan
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Gavi
- 7F Torres
- 10Ansu Fati
- 16Ezzalzouli
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 26Astralaga
- 27Yamal
- 30Casadó
- 32López
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Carles Aleñá (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Juan Iglesias (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).
Dismissal
Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Gastón Álvarez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Booking
Carles Aleñá (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jules Koundé with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Barcelona).