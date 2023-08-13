Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Kilman has played 25 times for England's futsal team

Wolves captain Max Kilman has signed a new five-year contract.

The 26-year-old defender, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2006, missed only one Premier League game last season and has played 180 matches since joining from non-league Maidenhead in 2018.

Wolves reportedly turned down a £30m bid external-link for Kilman from Italian champions Napoli last month.

"This is what Max deserves," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"We've been talking to Max since the end of last season and his evolution, not just through the club, but through his role in the first team, has built a strong foundation for him.

"There was lots of interest in Max, we had several offers, but we haven't shifted in wanting him to stay.

"We believe he's the soul of the team, having been here for a long time now, so he was never a player we considered selling."

Kilman, a former England futsal international, made his Wolves debut in May 2019.

Wolves begin their Premier League season at Manchester United on Monday at 20:00 BST.

Manager Julen Lopetegui left last week after nine months in charge, amid reports he was unable to bring in new players, with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil replacing him.

Hobbs said: "In what's been an unsettled time for the club, announcing a new head coach and our captain committing long term shows the noise outside doesn't match what we feel is going on inside."