Derry City moved five points behind Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers thanks to an impressive 3-0 home over Drogheda United at the Brandywell.

Jordan McEneff fired into the bottom corner to give City a 41st minute lead before the points were wrapped up with two late goals.

Jamie McGonigle slotted home before Michael Duffy added the third with a composed finish.

The victory takes Derry back up to third in the standings.

Derry were back in action three days after the first leg of their Europa Conference League game against Tobol in Kazakhstan and Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins made five changes with an eye to Thursday's return leg.

Danny Mullen and Adam O'Reilly sent early efforts over the Drogs bar as the hosts started brightly but they should have gone behind on 11 minutes.

Kyle Robinson cut the ball back for Adam Foley but from eight yards out he saw his shot saved by City keeper Brian Maher.

O'Reilly's strike was deflected wide before McEneff struck before the break, meeting Duffy's pull-back to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors wasted another gilt-edged opportunity early in the second half as Robinson head wide from close range.

Derry substitute Paul McMullan rifled just past the post before Wogan kept out his volley.

McGonigle was another second-half substitute and he saw a shot blocked by Wogan before making it 2-0 on 85 minutes.

The striker beat the offside trap to latch on to Will Patching's pass and delivered a clinical finish beyond Wogan.

Duffy capped an excellent display by netting his eighth goal of the season with a minute left as he slotted into the corner of the net.

Wogan denied Duffy a double seconds later but the win was sealed to boost Derry's title hopes.