Close menu

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: ‘Impediment or opportunity’ – can Spurs find a new ‘superstar’?

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments120

As Tottenham's Harry Kane chapter closes, the Ange Postecoglou era begins.

Kane's move to Bayern Munich ended his 19-year association with Spurs, leaving for Bayern Munich as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Tottenham have not won a major trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008 and new manager Postecoglou will not have the luxury of many of his predecessors in being able to have England's record goalscorer leading the attack.

The Australian was in the dugout for the first time as Tottenham manager as his side earned a draw in their season curtain-raiser at Brentford on Sunday.

Brazil forward Richarlison led the line in the role Kane had made his own, and Postecoglou challenged the 26-year-old and the rest of his squad to take on the challenge of filling the void.

"It is either an impediment to you or an opportunity," Postecoglou told BBC Sport.

"Harry Kane was a massive figure for this club for a long time and will continue to be, whether he is in the building or not. We wanted to go out and give our supporters some hope and belief in the team.

"Football clubs move on pretty quickly. I haven't needed to address it, I haven't needed to give them a warm fuzzy cuddle just to see how they are. We had a game to prepare for and they knew that."

Harry Kane unveiled at Bayern Munich

Will Postecoglou's Tottenham lose 'Spursy' tag?

Previous Tottenham teams have often carried the unwanted 'Spursy' tag.

The name is used to describe Tottenham's supposed habit of letting leads slip or choking when challenging for major prizes - something Postecoglou will be tasked with trying to change.

Having taken the lead, Spurs quickly found themselves behind as Brentford used the energy from their vociferous home support to wrestle the momentum.

But Postecoglou's side showed resilience as they weathered the storm and continued to dominate possession before Emerson Royal fired them level.

"Conceding the two goals, it would be easy to drop our heads but I don't think we did that," the Spurs boss told BBC Sport.

"We worked our way back in, scored and controlled the second half for the most part. We could maybe have been more creative in the final third to create some more opportunities.

"We showed a real resilience that we're going to need because it's going to be a challenging year for sure.

"It was a good starting point for us today, but we need to improve and we have to improve and we will."

Is Richarlison the answer to Kane-shaped void?

Kane's importance to Tottenham was undeniable. The England forward scored 30 of their 70 Premier League goals (43%) in 38 starts last season.

Since the 2013-14 campaign, Spurs scored 597 goals with the academy graduate in the team, compared to 80 without.

He could link play, stretch defences and finish from practically anywhere in the final third with either foot or his head.

It will take time for Richarlison to settle into the role but he cut an isolated figure in west London. His only real chance came in the second half as he latched onto James Maddison's through-ball but his effort was comfortably saved by debutant Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

But former Wales and Everton defender Ashley Williams says Kane's departure could bring the best out of the Brazilian.

"It might work for Spurs," former Wales and Everton defender Ashley Williams told BBC Radio 5 Live. "You might get more out of a Richarlison or someone else. Sometimes, when you take a key figure out of team, the emphasis is suddenly more on them and they might benefit from it.

Former Stoke and Chelsea defender Robert Huth added: "Be the next Harry Kane, it's as simple as that. You can always look for excuses, 'Harry's gone what do we do now? Oh it's going to be terrible'.

"But take a chance. When one door slams another one opens. Teams adjust, managers adjust, the players will adjust - they still have the quality to score a lot of goals.

"Some players haven't maybe scored as much as they could have done [in recent times], but it is now time to step up.

"When he was at the club Harry Kane was the most important thing for Spurs, but now he is gone is someone else going to be the superstar?"

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Liverpool and England forward Daniel Sturridge said: "Richarlison is a different player to Kane but he is Brazil's number nine.

"He will get more chance to play where he wants to play. He has proved for Brazil he can play centre-forward and now he gets a chance to prove he can do it for Tottenham."

'We filled out the wrong paperwork'

Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou wanted to replace Cristian Romero with Davinson Sanchez as a concussion substitute but did not have the correct paperwork

One concern for Postecoglou will be the availability of Cristian Romero for their next match at home to Manchester United on 19 August.

Romero's final involvement was his headed goal as he was taken off as a precaution by his manager after appearing to complain of a head injury in the celebration.

Postecoglou says he wanted to take Romero off as a concussion substitute for a head injury - which would have protected his regular five substitutes - but his side had a "disappointing" admin error.

"Romero had a head knock and the medical team were watching him the whole time," Postecoglou told BBC Sport.

"Their information was that he wasn't that steady and with his head after scoring, I'm not taking any risks in that scenario in this day and age and what we know of head injuries.

"The last person you want to be directed by is the player himself. He has no idea.

"The disappointing thing is that apparently we filled out the wrong form for a concussion sub. That is madness in this day and age.

"It is pretty clear why we took the guy off. It is black and white for us, we're not going to take any risks with our people when we know what the repercussions are. He seems fine but the player is not the one who knows these things."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 20:26

    As a Spurs supporter I can definitely say Richarlison is not the answer to anything

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 20:45

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Kane was absolutely gutless in pandering to Levy to give Spurs some cash as opposed to playing out his contract and leaving on his own terms next year.

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 20:51

    That Ange bloke seems a good soul and I’m a Gooner saying that.

    • Reply posted by Casper18, today at 20:55

      Casper18 replied:
      That's because he won the league last season unlike other managers.

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 20:25

    Richarlison being such a flop isn't talked about enough. Just because other players have gone for more money. He's been shocking

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 20:57

    Not convinced by Richarlison, but he was mostly played out of position since he was signed. Deserves a run of games in his natural position, before any further harsh judgement. A point to be considered is Son has been just as poor. For Brazil, he has Vinicius, Neymar and Raphina firing crosses in and he appears to do well on that. Son and Kulu need to up their quality, cant just rely on Maddison.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 20:19

    Richarlison the new Kane? Well I suppose he does fall over easily but I can't see any other similarities

    • Reply posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 21:30

      crickets truthseeker replied:
      Over-rated is a huge similarity

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 21:08

    Richarlison out of position last season did neither player or club any favours. He's shown he can score goals up front for Brazil, so I've no doubt he'll do so for Spurs & one goalless game is way too soon to write him off. New manager, new era for Spurs, so long as we play better football & give Ange time to put his mark on the team, I'll be happy. In the meantime, knockers can keep knocking.

    • Reply posted by Gooner, today at 21:22

      Gooner replied:
      Knock knock

  • Comment posted by norman, today at 20:59

    A point at Brentford is a good result, with or without Harry and remember, "Harry never scores in August!!"

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think he did last season. Im sure he did

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 20:21

    They’ve had one for years, his name is Son

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 20:54

    30m for the Gift from Gent.

    His speed is absolutely devastating.

    His finishing is lethal.

    There is no defender in the PL that would want him coming at them at full speed.

    He is only 21, scary potential, unafraid and absolutely ruthless in front of goal.

    I feel this guy could change the whole dynamics of Spurs attack.

    With 100m in the pocket, 30m is a snip for a young player like this.

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 20:38

    I don’t see the answer is as simple as finding a replacement there isn’t one. Need to find players that can share the goal scoring for the moment.
    The team needs a total rebuild from front to back and that will take another two transfer windows after this one.
    If Levy gets his wallet out of hibernation we might have a crack at top 4 for the 24/25 season.
    Top half will be a result for these season

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 20:24

    Best player Spurs have is Cuti Romero. Backbone material for any team. Like in Qatar

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 21:18

    Spurs will have a new superstar in Richarlison. Unfortunately for him injury and Kane were in his way last season. With a new manager, a new way of playing and after only one game of the season his class will come to fruition given time.

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 20:51

    How about Mitrovic from Fulham ? He doesn’t seem too happy at the moment, and he scores goals for fun . Or , maybe a good bid for Ferguson from Brighton . Young , but he’s going to be an absolute star before very long.

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 21:12

      Po the Panda replied:
      Mitrovic wants to get paid in Saudi.
      Brighton are gonna take yous to the cleaners, they will want all that kane money plus some.

  • Comment posted by chippybradysleftfoot, today at 20:22

    The fact is Spurs fans still see their club as a BIG club, when I’m reality The Beatles hadn’t released a record when they last won the League and JFK was still in good health.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 20:27

      Tony replied:
      and yet this small team called Spurs have still won more in Europe than the so called big club Woolwich

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 21:07

    Over-reliance on Kane's goals may have held them back. Having invested £1bn(?) in the ground, they can now invest in players (maybe?).

    • Reply posted by lunartemis, today at 21:29

      lunartemis replied:
      I don't think they can as they have to pay back the loa; similar to how Arsenal were limited in their spending; except, they had Wenger

  • Comment posted by archicrooks, today at 21:22

    Ok as a Tottenham Hotspur fan I'll answer your vastly overpaid journalists opening comment

    NO

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 21:22

    We need someone... Richarlison?
    Don't think he has more than 10 goals in him.

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 21:23

    I'm always surprised that Richarlison is actually paid to play football.

    Totally stealing a living.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 21:25

      John replied:
      I hear Brazil are quite pleased with him!

  • Comment posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 21:33

    If Ange thinks Richy is good enough, then that's that. Was a bit odd to not have a forward on the bench, even though Son could obviously play there. Maybe we do need one more if they don't think Scarlett or the new youngster are ready for the bench.

  • Comment posted by Rock The Nation, today at 21:38

    Spurs fans already moved on from HK, but BBC journos still so obsessed with him that in the first game he doesn't even play in, your match report mentions him 10 times! Jog on...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport