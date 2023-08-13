Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

A Manchester United fan group has accused the Glazer family of holding the club "hostage" over its prolonged ownership saga.

The Glazer family launched its 'strategic review' into the club 265 days ago, when they suggested the sale of United was a possible option.

There has been no clarity regarding bids from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group.

The Glazers bought United for £790m ($1.34bn) in 2005.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are waiting to find out if they have been successful and the organisations that have offered minority funding have not been informed either.

During the period of the review - with its potential to result in a sale of the club - members of the Glazer family have attended three Wembley finals involving United.

Co-chair Avie Glazer and his wife were also present at a training session and match in New Jersey during the club's summer tour of the United States.

An observer with knowledge of United and a lengthy career in football finance has told BBC Sport they have never come across anything like it "in 40 years in business".

The 1958 Group, which has led recent protests against the Glazer family and who outlined their demands in the BBC's 'How To Buy A Football Club' podcast last month, have called for fans to gather next to the 'Trinity' statue outside Old Trafford before Monday's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The move has been promoted by the Independent Manchester United Supporters' Association, which had direct dialogue with the Glazer family when they engaged with fans following the European Super League collapse.

A spokesperson for Manchester United Supporters Trust said: "As time goes on this feels less like a sale process and more like the Glazer family is holding Manchester United and its fans hostage.

"The united message of fans is clear - sell the club. And if they do not intend to do so, at least have the courage to say that and explain what the charade of the last nine months has been about.

"On the pitch, there is clear progress at United and the whole fan base is behind Erik and the team.

"But off it, the discontent about the ownership and the sale process has not gone away and will only escalate now the new season has arrived."