Hayley Lauder (far right) scored Glasgow City's second against Hibs

Glasgow City opened the defence of their SWPL title with a 3-0 victory over Hibernian.

Anna Oskarsson's first-half header and Hayley Lauder's late double ensured a home win.

Last season's runners-up Celtic were Sunday's biggest winners, defeating promoted Montrose 9-0, with Kit Loferski scoring four.

Rangers, third last term, won 6-1 away to Spartans and Aberdeen got the better of Motherwell with a 3-2 victory.

Hearts won 4-0 at Hamilton and Partick Thistle beat visitors Dundee United 4-0.

Hibs played most of their first match of the season with 10 players after goalkeeper Katie Fraine was sent off for a foul on Brenna Lovera at 1-0.

Her replacement Nina Wilson soon faced a penalty awarded for a foul on Meikayle Moore and Lauren Davidson was denied from 12 yards. But City made the game safe with strikes by Lauder and Davidson.

Loferski gave her side the lead before Montrose's Georgia Carter scored an own goal and the Celtic player got her second.

Chloe Craig netted Celtic's fourth and Lofreski completed a hat-trick before the break.

Further goals from Amy Gallacher, Imane Addi, Gallacher and Lofreski continued the scoring spree in the second half.

Jodi McLeary and Rio Hardy had Rangers two up at the break but Lauren Berman pulled a goal back for Spartans. McLeary's second, two from Chelsea Cornet and another from Laura Berry completed Rangers' win.

Lizzie Waldie put Hearts in front against hosts Hamilton and Addision Handley doubled that advantage.

Katie Lockwood's free-kick made it three in the second half and Kathleen McGovern nodded a fourth.

Bayley Hutchinson put Aberdeen ahead against Motherwell then added another. Hannah Stewart stretched the Dons' advantage after the break before Kaela McDonald-Nguah replied with two penalties for Well.

Cara Henderson put Thistle ahead against United, but the Jags had Clair Docherty sent off midway through the first half. Rosie McQuillan got Partick's second before the break and Henderson completed her treble with two goals in the second period, including a penalty.