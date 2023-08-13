Close menu

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: 'Signs of hope for those wearied by Chelsea chaos'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments40

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly looked down from his Stamford Bridge executive box to watch the fourth manager of his dysfunctional tenure standing in the technical area opposite.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest incumbent charged with making sense of the scattergun and unstructured strategy employed by Boehly and his partner Behdad Eghbali over the last year.

And while it is far too early to make any pronouncements on whether Pochettino will fare any better than his predecessors Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter - let's not count Frank Lampard because he was little more than an unsuccessful seat warmer - there were at least signs that encouraged all those associated with, and wearied by, the recent chaos at Chelsea.

The boardroom chat between Boehly and Liverpool owner John Henry would have been compelling fly-on-the-wall fare given the latter hoped to have arrived in west London basking in the glory of the coup of a £111m British record deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool buying Caicedo would not only be a statement of intent on the field but also a compelling answer to those who doubt the FSG ownership group's willingness to fully compete with the Premier League's financial heavy hitters.

Instead the Ecuador midfielder's apparent preference for Chelsea has left Liverpool frustrated - and it was easy to see why the 21-year-old has become such a hot property as both teams showed attacking prowess allied to defensive frailty in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

The warm applause that echoed around Stamford Bridge and the appreciation shown to Pochettino, which the Argentine returned, was a measure of the positive signs on show and a response to the energy and attacking intent that has always been his trademark.

Chelsea had to suffer in the opening half hour when Mohamed Salah, who showed dissent when he was substituted late on, struck the bar then delivered a moment of sheer genius to set up a deserved opener for Luis Diaz.

Salah then had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside, Chelsea using the reprieve to bounce of the ropes and finally start landing counter-punches.

New defender Axel Disasi equalised before Ben Chilwell suffered a similar VAR fate to Salah - but Chelsea were up and running. While Liverpool had moments of their own after the break they relied on their outstanding keeper Alisson to keep out Chilwell and industrious new striker Nicolas Jackson.

Reece James showed the stature that persuaded Pochettino to make him Chelsea's latest captain while the new manager constantly expressed his approval for his team's efforts. They were entertaining.

Like Liverpool, Chelsea showed plenty going forward but looked leaky defensively. Caicedo's purchase would help resolve this issue and the notion of him playing alongside Enzo Fernandez is a mouth-watering prospect.

Liverpool were angry they were refused a penalty after VAR studied a potential handball by Jackson but defeat would have been harsh on Chelsea and it was a result that certainly felt like it was better for Pochettino than counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Pochettino said: "I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We are pleased but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and deserved to win but it is only the beginning.

"We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. It is about belief, about work and to trust each other. The connection from day one has been fantastic. The fans were always with us. Even in the difficult moments they were there. They never gave up, always believed, and the team felt the energy from the crowd."

Owner Boehly infamously marched into the dressing room after Chelsea's home defeat to Brighton last season to label their efforts "embarrassing" - which in his defence they were, even though his own wild £600m spending spree had contributed in large measure.

Boehly was seen strolling around the Stamford Bridge perimeter after this game with a far more contented expression on his face - and almost certainly en route to deliver a far more upbeat message after an encouraging start to the latest new era at Chelsea.

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Patrick OConnor, today at 21:26

    Boehly needs to sort himself out before he starts criticising people that actually know about football. Stats show that Chelsea were the most successful English team under Roman. Todd has something to prove I'm afraid.... Today was a good performance and bodes well for our young team this season. Boehly hands off and let the professionals work.

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 21:23

    I watched the first half of the match, Chelsea were superb most especially their two full backs. There's going to be so much competitions this season. City won't find it easy as they did last season with only one team charging them.

  • Comment posted by Over 2 Billion and only One Big Ears, today at 21:22

    Signs of hope after blowing 900 million !!!!

    Should blinkin hope so.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:21

    I hope Jackson isn’t another Timo Werner, even Darren Bent’s gran could score some of the chances Chelsea create

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:17

    I can see Jackson missing more than he hits the target. Chelsea used to sign top quality strikers. What happened

  • Comment posted by Robert Robinson, today at 21:16

    Definite signs of improvement

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 21:07

    Small steps but the ship does seem to have been steadied and a squad who will work with the manager rather than against him … unlike Potter and Lampard.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 20:58

    Chelsea fan: Hard to make any judgement after just 1 game. But it would not be hard to improve on last season. Still spening money like it was water, but stilll no out & out striker & the keeper looks suspect & needs to improve. I am hoping the lack of Euro football, gives us more time on the training ground to get things right & offers an advantage in reduced fixtures & hopefully less injuries.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 20:56

    Don't take it too seriously.
    The overseas manager and players representing the brand in red shared the points with the overseas manager and players representing the brand in blue.
    Hilarious.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:54

    Jackson was onside.

    Fed up of ridiculous offside decisions due to head and hands VAR should look at the feet!

    That cost me a goal and assist in FPL!

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 21:10

      The Oracle replied:
      Jackson also punched the ball out of play so it evens things off. Stonewall penalty last year

  • Comment posted by teez, today at 20:53

    Very good signs from Chelsea this game and in pre season. They have a good structure and quality all over the pitch. Players are still young so expect some mistakes along the way. Nkuku was exceptional in preseason and will be a miss, diasi looks absolute quality surprised no one else went in for him.

    Main area chelsea are light is central midfield, we only have Enzo and Gallagher, we need 2 mor

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 21:01

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      I wouldn't read too much into it. Liverpool were shambolic at times and still managed to come away with a point. It was an exciting end-to-end game, but it was very sloppy from both teams at times and Chelsea will have much tougher tests this season than that Liverpool performance.

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 20:53

    Is it against the rules to shoot, lost count of the number of times a pass was intercepted when a shooting opportunity was on

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 20:58

      Get the miles in replied:
      Branded football.
      Don't take it too seriously.
      Try yoga or meditation.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 20:52

    Silva is an absolute model footballing professional still being at the heart of a prem team.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 20:51

    With so many coming and goings at Chelsea that's a decent result, but its going to take time for the new players and coaching staff to settle in.

  • Comment posted by Oracle, today at 20:50

    What!!! Hope for Chelsea after a 1-1 home draw! Mid table at best.

    • Reply posted by Robert Robinson, today at 21:19

      Robert Robinson replied:
      You didn’t watch the game then??

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:46

    Chelsea gave us the fans renewed hope with that display. Hopefully they'd only improve from here on out

    • Reply posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 20:51

      MuhammedIqbal2212 replied:
      Renewed hope being what exactly? 🤣

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 20:45

    Chelsea need to get the chequebook out

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 20:43

    Well Nkunku getting injured before kicking the ball wasn't a good sign seeing the catastrophic injury list was a large part of last season's problems. I'd just settle for some luck this season.

    • Reply posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 20:52

      MuhammedIqbal2212 replied:
      Chelsea need to get the chequebook out🤣

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 20:40

    Pochettino is a stubborn gluten for punishment.
    No Lukaku no party.

    • Reply posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 20:50

      Nolberto Goaliola replied:
      Coeliacs beware

