Jack Harrison signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April

Everton are in advanced talks to sign winger Jack Harrison from Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

The Englishman, 26, is having a medical before the proposed move and would be Everton's fourth signing of the summer.

Harrison joined Leeds in 2021 for £11m from Manchester City, having been on loan at the club since 2018, and has scored 34 goals in 206 games.

Everton began the season with a 1-0 home defeat by Fulham on Saturday.

The Toffees and Leeds have also been in talks to sign Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, but are yet to reach an agreement for the 19-year-old.

Gnonto has refused to play for Leeds and the club have opened disciplinary proceedings against the player.

Everton also have an interest in signing Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Serie A side Udinese, but talks are not yet at an advanced stage.