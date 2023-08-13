Last updated on .From the section European Football

Roberto Mancini won Italy's second European Championship title at Euro 2020

Roberto Mancini has resigned as manager of Italy after five years in charge.

The Italian, 58, took charge of the team after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and led them to victory at Euro 2020, beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The team went on a world record 37-game unbeaten run but then failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The successor to the former Manchester City manager will be named "in the next few days".

"The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening," the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said.

Italy are third in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, losing to Gareth Southgate's England in March.

Their next fixtures are against North Macedonia on 9 September and the Ukraine on 12 September.

Former Italy and Sampdoria midfielder Mancini led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012. In addition to his Euro success in July 2021, Italy finished third in the Nations League in June.

He had been under pressure after Italy failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in March 2022, losing to North Macedonia in the play-offs.

"Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have known how to become a team," the FIGC added.