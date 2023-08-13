Close menu

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich striker did not want to end career with regrets

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments81

Harry Kane unveiled at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane said he did not want to finish his career with any "regrets" following his move to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old England captain left Tottenham after 19 years on Saturday to join the German champions for an initial 100m euros (£86m).

He made his Bayern debut as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup later in the day.

Striker Kane said his family were "fully behind" him and he had made "the best decision".

He said: "I didn't want to get to the end of my career with regrets at not experiencing different leagues and cultures.

"I spent my whole career in England and the Premier League, so it may take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league.

"As you saw yesterday with Leipzig, there are some great teams in this league and it is going to be a real challenge.

"I know people expect Bayern to win the league every year, but I think teams are improving and it is getting tougher.

"For me, it is about settling in, getting as comfortable as possible and understanding the different teams and how I need to adapt."

Kane, who is Spurs' all-time leading scorer with 280 goals in 435 games, said he will return to the club to say goodbye.

"I didn't get chance to properly," he said. "I sent the players a text to say I was leaving, but I will go and do it properly when I can."

Kane joined the Spurs academy in 2004, signed his first professional contract in 2010 and made his senior debut in 2011.

"It was always going to be a tough decision," Kane said. "Ultimately, I'm a professional, I've always pushed myself to my limits and the time was right."

'Thank you and see you soon' - Kane's Spurs farewell

Manchester City were reportedly interested in signing Kane in 2021 and, with only one year left on his Spurs contract, he was also linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer.

Kane, who described the past 48 hours as a "rollercoaster", said he intends to look for properties in Germany for his family - his wife Kate is pregnant with their fourth child - and learn German.

'I'll have German lessons at least once or twice a week," Kane said. "I want to fit in as much as possible and learning the language is important. I want to try and embrace the culture, embrace the country."

Kane said England manager Gareth Southgate sent him a text message on Saturday congratulating him on the move.

"He will be excited. He knows his striker for England is playing at the highest level and that can only help the national team," said Kane.

A three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane scored 213 goals in 320 games and needed 48 more to break Alan Shearer's league record.

"People will talk about Alan Shearer and the record," Kane said. "I've got plenty of football left in my career. For now it is about reaching new levels with this club right now."

Kane, who has never won a trophy in his professional career, has joined a team who lifted their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - and 11th in a row. They have also won the Champions League six times and 20 German Cups.

"If we get to the end of the season and we haven't won every trophy, the club will be a little disappointed," he said.

This season's Champions League final will be played at Wembley next June.

"I joined this club to have a good chance of winning the Champions League, but for it to be at Wembley is amazing," Kane said.

Bayern's opening league game of the season is at Werder Bremen on Friday at 19:30 BST.

Football Focus: 'Where does Kane move leave Spurs?'

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy100, today at 15:30

    German is probably the easiest European language to get to grips with and is quite similar to English at beginners level. So no excuses for HK not to speak German at least a little. Elementary French, Spanish amd Italian are all much harder.

  • Comment posted by Casper18, today at 15:29

    Another cup final for Kane and another one he didn't win. Is there a pattern developing or is he just unlucky?

  • Comment posted by Sticky Fingaz, today at 15:27

    We all knew Kane its just that you had a choice but decided not to move when he had the chance but atleast now you can end your career but winning some medals along with Bayern München

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 15:27

    Good luck to him. It didn't work out for Sane there, so let's not be handing out the medals to him just yet.

    • Reply posted by G-MAN, today at 15:28

      G-MAN replied:
      Oops, I meant Mane.

  • Comment posted by petfenn, today at 15:26

    Great players come and go , we have had our share at Spurs over the years, not all win trophies but the better ones did . Hope he’s took his cup jinx with him to Bayern

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 15:26

    As an England fan, I dont get this you have to win stuff to be a great footballer.
    Kane doesn't owe me anything.
    Im gen X. Hoddle and Gascoigne my all time faves, not renowned for winning much.

  • Comment posted by groenemeyer, today at 15:25

    Harry Kane says German is a hard language to learn. I speak German, amongst may other languages. There is no such thing as a hard language: the only 'hard' thing is the work you have to put in to attain a certain level.

    • Reply posted by Stephen Hawkings football boots, today at 15:28

      Stephen Hawkings football boots replied:
      He struggled with English.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:24

    He made the best and right decision for him and his family and career.
    Joking aside Spurs are at nothing and will continue to do so when levy is at the club. He wasted his best years there, forwent a ton more money and trophies for what? TBF he didn't help himself by signing a 6 year deal, you never do that with spurs. needed a concrete exit clause and Levy is not a man of his word. best wishes.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 15:24

    Winning trophies at Bayern is almost a guarantee every season, but so it joining Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus etc. People look at the German Bundesliga as a weak league, but nothing is certain in this game. He could get a career ending injury tomorrow. He deserves at least one winners medal in his career, and he will get that at Bayern.

  • Comment posted by Sparky, today at 15:24

    Harry Kane was at spurs for 14 years as a professional

    In those same 14 years, Bayern Munich have won 31 major trophies in Germany or Europe.

    In that same time Harry Kane has won zero

    Within 48 hours of Kane signing for Bayern they lose the German Super Cup

    The Harry Kane effect.......🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:25

      Po the Panda replied:
      you mean the spursy effect?

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 15:23

    Daniel Levy is the main reason Spurs will be mediocre over the next few years. All of the top teams have done good business before the start of the season.

    Levy on the other hand leaves it until the very last minute and will have to fight for the scraps.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 15:32

      Bill replied:
      All the 'top' teams are bankrolled by bottomless pit money machines.

      Spurs are really doing quite well for 'non state backed'

  • Comment posted by melon, today at 15:23

    Might as well gone to Celtic🥱

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:26

      Po the Panda replied:
      youre right, could've taken on a challenge and volunteered to dust Spursy's trophy room.

  • Comment posted by BillyBanter, today at 15:22

    The bigger story is why Kane is not in the Saudi Pro League, the best & richest league in world?

    • Reply posted by porkies, today at 15:24

      porkies replied:
      I think he may have mentioned the Champions League somewhere in his press conference.

  • Comment posted by Penny4em, today at 15:22

    With the greatest of respect to harry, he's never going to be a great wordsmith or the next Spike Milligan is he?

  • Comment posted by david beer, today at 15:22

    If I was him the only regret I would have was not moving earlier, when he really was in his prime. I hate to say it but I do wish him all the best , he has gone to a great club

  • Comment posted by Moniker, today at 15:22

    Good for him

    Massive club Bayern

    • Reply posted by NSblue, today at 15:28

      NSblue replied:
      Yeah big club of course. Have you seen the team recently? Nowhere near the best in Europe, lacking in creativity

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 15:22

    Levy would never have sold him to MCFC /MUFC and Kane would not want that on his CV (helping a rival PL club) so I guess it was Bayern/RM/Barca as possibilities and we know who had the greatest desire to attain his services from that trio. Will be missed and wish him well - I hope he gets a Champions League before he retires.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 15:28

      Jim replied:
      So when Man City wanted him he didn’t go on strike lol

  • Comment posted by Fistral, today at 15:21

    OK BBC, Kane has gone to Bayern, can you now forget about him instead of dribbling down your shirts writing about him.

    • Reply posted by Icebergrisotto, today at 15:26

      Icebergrisotto replied:
      Boo hoo! It’s that nasty BBC again!

  • Comment posted by yiddo, today at 15:20

    Wishing big H All the best in your career hopefully you fulfil the silverware you crave always a spurs legend COYS

  • Comment posted by MRS hite, today at 15:20

    harry forgets about group stage of champions league and goes straight to the final at wembley , remind you of a certain international team anyone ,,well done HK and good luck fella.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport