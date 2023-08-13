Close menu

Moises Caicedo transfer news: Chelsea agree £115m deal for Brighton midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £115m.

Liverpool agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old Ecuador player on Friday.

But Caicedo's preference has been Chelsea and they have finally succeeded after having a succession of bids rejected earlier this summer.

The fee means Chelsea will break the British record twice in 2023, following the £107m purchase in January of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Caicedo, who was left out of Brighton's squad for their season-opening win at home to Luton Town, is still to have a medical.

It is understood the initial fee is £100m, with half the additional payments said to be easily achievable, while Brighton have also negotiated a sell-on clause.

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and said they felt no-one would reach it. Chelsea are believed to have bid £80m previously.

In his news conference before the Luton game, Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi said he had "already forgotten" about Caicedo, adding: "Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit."

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021, although he did not make his Premier League debut until April 2022.

He asked to leave Brighton in the January transfer window earlier this year and Arsenal had multiple offers turned down for the midfielder before he signed a new contract with the Seagulls until 2027 in March.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Tisbutascratch, today at 22:50

    Financial Fair Play is a myth

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 23:01

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Obviously always going to sound like sour grapes but I'm honestly glad he didn't want to come to Liverpool. It would have been a huge expenditure for the type of player he is.

      Definitely a good player but £110m+? No way...

  • Comment posted by CK1, today at 22:53

    Well done Liverpool for making Chelsea pay top dollar !
    Still don't know how they are allowed to spend nearly £700 million and get away with it.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 22:57

      bridgeboy replied:
      By recouping almost £400 million in sales, keep up please !

  • Comment posted by Gingerprince, today at 22:50

    Was obviously coming but still jaw dropping. Football has lost its soul.

  • Comment posted by BEN, today at 22:53

    Apparently Chelsea agreed personal terms with the player in May.
    Isnt that called Tapping up a player who is still contracted to another club???

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:51

    How are Chelsea compliant with FFP?

    • Reply posted by Trotterwatch, today at 22:54

      Trotterwatch replied:
      They are putting them on very long contracts to skirt around the rules.

  • Comment posted by pelham, today at 22:55

    The bubble is going to burst soon, this is not sustainable

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 22:51

    it shouldnt be allowed, they are trying to buy titles through millionaire owners. not a sport anymore, its just who canbuy the best team !

    • Reply posted by theknife, today at 22:54

      theknife replied:
      Crikey, that’s unusual!

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 22:53

    ALL UNITS, ALL UNITS!!

    Robbery in progress in SW6 area of London!

  • Comment posted by David G - NJ USA, today at 22:54

    Brighton and Hove Albion are the big winners here!

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 22:56

      King Eric VII replied:
      Should rename the stadium after Persil, given the amount of laundry assistance they seem to be doing

  • Comment posted by Trotterwatch, today at 22:54

    Chelsea cheating their way around FFP and the Premier League complicit as otherwise they'll have to punish Man City.

  • Comment posted by ULetMeDownAgain, today at 22:55

    I hope he’s as good as Cucarella. :)

    • Reply posted by Barracuda , today at 23:00

      Barracuda replied:
      😅 🤣 😅

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 22:56

    As a Liverpool fan I can honestly say I feel like we've dodged a bullet here. He is only worth half of what Chelsea have paid. If he was THAT good, Real or Bayern would have been in for him before now.

    • Reply posted by Middling, today at 22:59

      Middling replied:
      lol, good one mate

  • Comment posted by JONES 47, today at 22:51

    As a lfc fan i am absolutely glad he has gone to chelsea. 115m!!! What lfc were thinking of offering 111m!!!

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 22:58

    Forget
    Fair
    Play

    • Reply posted by RenegadeMaster, today at 23:02

      RenegadeMaster replied:
      Yup, absolute shambles this FFP

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 22:55

    FFP, what's FFP? 🙄

  • Comment posted by The_Umpire_Strikes_Back, today at 22:50

    Utter madness.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 22:53

    If Rice and Caicedo played together would anyone believe that the midfiled duo was 220M on show! Insanity

  • Comment posted by David , today at 22:52

    This is pure madness

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 22:51

    This is madness, he's had one season

  • Comment posted by InterestedObserver, today at 22:57

    You have to wonder how this is allowed while children go to bed hungry. Sickening stuff.

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 23:01

      chriswvtr replied:
      Because private businesses can spend whatever money they want.

