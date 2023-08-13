Moises Caicedo transfer news: Chelsea agree £115m deal for Brighton midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £115m.
Liverpool agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old Ecuador player on Friday.
But Caicedo's preference has been Chelsea and they have finally succeeded after having a succession of bids rejected earlier this summer.
The fee means Chelsea will break the British record twice in 2023, following the £107m purchase in January of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Caicedo, who was left out of Brighton's squad for their season-opening win at home to Luton Town, is still to have a medical.
It is understood the initial fee is £100m, with half the additional payments said to be easily achievable, while Brighton have also negotiated a sell-on clause.
Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and said they felt no-one would reach it. Chelsea are believed to have bid £80m previously.
In his news conference before the Luton game, Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi said he had "already forgotten" about Caicedo, adding: "Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit."
Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021, although he did not make his Premier League debut until April 2022.
He asked to leave Brighton in the January transfer window earlier this year and Arsenal had multiple offers turned down for the midfielder before he signed a new contract with the Seagulls until 2027 in March.
More to follow.
- Latest Chelsea news, analysis and fan views
- Get Blues news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content
Still don't know how they are allowed to spend nearly £700 million and get away with it.
Isnt that called Tapping up a player who is still contracted to another club???
Robbery in progress in SW6 area of London!
Fair
Play