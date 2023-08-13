Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kieran Tierney is edging closer to an Arsenal exit after being left out of Mikel Arteta's squad for their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest, with Newcastle front-runners for the left-back and Real Sociedad also interested. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers fears losing more players to Saudi Arabia following Jota's big-money departure earlier in the window. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers should be looking to bring Hibernian attacker Martin Boyle to Ibrox, says ex-Scotland striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

Crystal Palace are set to make a £10m bid for Scotland and Southampton striker Che Adams. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic centre-back Liam Scales could yet return to Aberdeen on loan in the coming weeks. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stephen Robinson laughed off the boos aimed at Dundee keeper Trevor Carson during Saturday's game with St Mirren and revealed he still shares a "brilliant relationship" with his former player. (Football Scotland) external-link

Tony Docherty has urged his young Dundee team to learn their lessons quickly after falling to defeat at St Mirren. (The Courier) external-link