Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, Rodgers, Aberdeen, Scales, Rangers, Hibernian, Boyle, Adams, St Mirren, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Kieran Tierney is edging closer to an Arsenal exit after being left out of Mikel Arteta's squad for their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest, with Newcastle front-runners for the left-back and Real Sociedad also interested. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers fears losing more players to Saudi Arabia following Jota's big-money departure earlier in the window. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers should be looking to bring Hibernian attacker Martin Boyle to Ibrox, says ex-Scotland striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)
Crystal Palace are set to make a £10m bid for Scotland and Southampton striker Che Adams. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic centre-back Liam Scales could yet return to Aberdeen on loan in the coming weeks. (Scottish Sun)
Stephen Robinson laughed off the boos aimed at Dundee keeper Trevor Carson during Saturday's game with St Mirren and revealed he still shares a "brilliant relationship" with his former player. (Football Scotland)
Tony Docherty has urged his young Dundee team to learn their lessons quickly after falling to defeat at St Mirren. (The Courier)