Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Full coverage details; Latest news

Four teams are within touching distance of winning the Fifa Women's World Cup, including England, but who will make it to the final at Stadium Australia on 20 August?

The Lionesses take on co-hosts Australia in Wednesday's semi-final (live on BBC One at 11:00 BST), while Spain face Sweden in the other match on Tuesday (09:00).

BBC Sport football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis is predicting the outcome of all 64 matches at the tournament.

She predicted three of the four quarter-final winners, correctly guessed the outcome of all eight last-16 ties, and 27 of the 48 group games, giving her a success rate of 63% for the tournament.

Before the tournament, she chose eight of the 16 teams that progressed to the first knockout stage, including England, who she believes will win the World Cup.

Semi-finals Score Brown-Finnis' prediction Tuesday, 15 August Spain v Sweden x-x 1-1 (Sweden win on penalties) Wednesday, 16 August Australia v England x-x 1-2

AET = After extra time

Tuesday, 15 August

Spain v Sweden

I backed Sweden to beat the USA and I backed them to beat Japan because they have that knowledge and history of being in World Cups and the latter stages of major tournaments.

They came second at the Olympics and it's not by luck. They know how to win and get results. Amanda Ilestedt scored a goal just when they needed to against Japan. They have alternative ways of playing and can pop up with goals from a corner or a free-kick too. They don't always need to control possession.

It will be such a different test against Spain but it's amazing neither of these teams have won the World Cup before.

A lot of players in that Sweden squad will know it's their last World Cup and they have come so close before and not won it. This is their chance and they will be desperate to go all the way.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-1 (Sweden to win on penalties after AET)

Wednesday, 16 August

Australia v England

Everything is stacked in Australia's favour in terms of their form and having home advantage - but England have proven to have a knack for grinding out results. They have an underlying layer of character and belief that they can get through games and win them.

They lost to Australia in the friendly in April which broke the 30-game unbeaten record under Sarina Wiegman but maybe that was a little reality check and they will remember that.

It gives England an added incentive to go and beat them. It probably meant more to Australia as it was building towards a home tournament but it certainly would have jarred and would not have sat well with the England players.

Given England are meeting Australia in the semi-finals, that gives a clear reality of where the Matildas' level is currently at. But there's an added incentive for England to go and get that revenge.

Brown-Finnis' prediction: 1-2