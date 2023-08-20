Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Douglas Luiz has scored three goals in his past five games for Aston Villa

Aston Villa recovered from their opening Premier League thrashing at Newcastle by thumping woeful Everton 4-0 at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's Villa were heavily beaten 5-1 last weekend but got their campaign up and running at home with the impressive Leon Bailey having a hand in two goals.

Fine work from the fleet-footed winger allowed him to create the opener for skipper John McGinn, who clipped home a first-time finish from close range.

The hosts doubled their lead on 24 minutes courtesy of Douglas Luiz's penalty after the referee adjudged Jordan Pickford to have brought down Ollie Watkins in the box.

Villa were carving Everton open with ease and Jamaica international Bailey pounced to net their third after the break, punishing Toffees defender Michael Keane's poor clearance.

England keeper Pickford made a stunning reaction save to deny Moussa Diaby's thunderous volley but more shambolic defending from the away side gifted Jhon Duran a fourth.

Everton substitute Arnaut Danjuma forced Emiliano Martinez into a decent save but Sean Dyche's side have now lost their opening two games this season.

And a wretched afternoon for the visitors was made worse with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi both hobbling off injured.

Bailey and Diaby impress for Villa

In this fixture last season, former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were in the dugout for their respective sides.

Both teams changed their managers during the campaign, but it is clear which team has been helped most by their decision.

Spaniard Emery has done a remarkable job since being appointed in October, dragging Villa away from the relegation zone to a European finish last term.

While Emery's side were taken apart by the Magpies in their opener, they did the same to Everton at their Villa Park fortress - collecting an eighth consecutive win on their own turf.

Bailey weaved his magic from the left wing, giving Ashley Young a torrid time on his return to his former club, while club record signing Diaby looks to have fitted in seamlessly and was equally impressive in the final third.

Once McGinn put the hosts ahead, there was only going to be one winner.

Luiz and Bailey extended Villa's advantage before Colombian Duran netted his first for the club minutes after coming on as a substitute to add gloss to an emphatic victory.

Calvert-Lewin's injury woes continue

Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of last season and the early signs suggest this could be another season of struggle for the Toffees.

They have lost both their opening games without scoring to sink to the bottom of the table.

Beaten by Fulham in their first game having missed numerous chances, Everton were demolished by Villa who took full advantage of defensive lapses on a scorching day in the Midlands.

Stricken striker Calvert-Lewin was fit to start but lasted only 36 minutes as he came off with a facial injury sustained earlier in the game during a collision with goalkeeper Martinez.

The Englishman has completed 90 minutes just four times in the league since the start of last season and with Neal Maupay out of form and summer signing Youssef Chermiti not yet fit, Everton desperately need to find goals from somewhere.

Danjuma looked lively after coming on for Calvert-Lewin, but missed a golden chance on the stroke of half-time when his low shot was kept out by Martinez, the best opportunity the visitors managed to fashion.

Up next for Everton is a huge match next Saturday against fellow winless side Wolves, who have also lost both of their games so far.

