Match ends, Aston Villa 4, Everton 0.
Aston Villa recovered from their opening Premier League thrashing at Newcastle by thumping woeful Everton 4-0 at Villa Park.
Unai Emery's Villa were heavily beaten 5-1 last weekend but got their campaign up and running at home with the impressive Leon Bailey having a hand in two goals.
Fine work from the fleet-footed winger allowed him to create the opener for skipper John McGinn, who clipped home a first-time finish from close range.
The hosts doubled their lead on 24 minutes courtesy of Douglas Luiz's penalty after the referee adjudged Jordan Pickford to have brought down Ollie Watkins in the box.
Villa were carving Everton open with ease and Jamaica international Bailey pounced to net their third after the break, punishing Toffees defender Michael Keane's poor clearance.
England keeper Pickford made a stunning reaction save to deny Moussa Diaby's thunderous volley but more shambolic defending from the away side gifted Jhon Duran a fourth.
Everton substitute Arnaut Danjuma forced Emiliano Martinez into a decent save but Sean Dyche's side have now lost their opening two games this season.
And a wretched afternoon for the visitors was made worse with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi both hobbling off injured.
Bailey and Diaby impress for Villa
In this fixture last season, former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were in the dugout for their respective sides.
Both teams changed their managers during the campaign, but it is clear which team has been helped most by their decision.
Spaniard Emery has done a remarkable job since being appointed in October, dragging Villa away from the relegation zone to a European finish last term.
While Emery's side were taken apart by the Magpies in their opener, they did the same to Everton at their Villa Park fortress - collecting an eighth consecutive win on their own turf.
Bailey weaved his magic from the left wing, giving Ashley Young a torrid time on his return to his former club, while club record signing Diaby looks to have fitted in seamlessly and was equally impressive in the final third.
Once McGinn put the hosts ahead, there was only going to be one winner.
Luiz and Bailey extended Villa's advantage before Colombian Duran netted his first for the club minutes after coming on as a substitute to add gloss to an emphatic victory.
Calvert-Lewin's injury woes continue
Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of last season and the early signs suggest this could be another season of struggle for the Toffees.
They have lost both their opening games without scoring to sink to the bottom of the table.
Beaten by Fulham in their first game having missed numerous chances, Everton were demolished by Villa who took full advantage of defensive lapses on a scorching day in the Midlands.
Stricken striker Calvert-Lewin was fit to start but lasted only 36 minutes as he came off with a facial injury sustained earlier in the game during a collision with goalkeeper Martinez.
The Englishman has completed 90 minutes just four times in the league since the start of last season and with Neal Maupay out of form and summer signing Youssef Chermiti not yet fit, Everton desperately need to find goals from somewhere.
Danjuma looked lively after coming on for Calvert-Lewin, but missed a golden chance on the stroke of half-time when his low shot was kept out by Martinez, the best opportunity the visitors managed to fashion.
Up next for Everton is a huge match next Saturday against fellow winless side Wolves, who have also lost both of their games so far.
Player of the match
McGinnJohn McGinn
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number19Player nameDiabyAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number24Player nameDuránAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number3Player nameDiego CarlosAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number14Player nameP TorresAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number35Player nameArcherAverage rating
6.50
Everton
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDanjumaAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number2Player namePattersonAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
3.46
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number6Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number62Player nameOnyangoAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
3.09
- Squad number61Player nameDobbinAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
2.86
- Squad number13Player nameMaupayAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
2.57
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 14P Torres
- 12DigneBooked at 33mins
- 44Kamara
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 14minsSubstituted forCoutinhoat 64'minutesSubstituted forArcherat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 31BaileySubstituted forTielemansat 63'minutes
- 19DiabySubstituted forDiego Carlosat 64'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Diego Carlos
- 8Tielemans
- 9Traoré
- 16Chambers
- 23Coutinho
- 24Durán
- 25Olsen
- 35Archer
- 42Marschall
Everton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1PickfordBooked at 24mins
- 2PattersonBooked at 86mins
- 5KeaneBooked at 45mins
- 6Tarkowski
- 18Young
- 27GueyeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDobbinat 45'minutes
- 37Garner
- 16DoucouréSubstituted forOnyangoat 90+8'minutes
- 8Onana
- 17IwobiSubstituted forMaupayat 51'minutes
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forDanjumaat 38'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Danjuma
- 12Neves Virgínia
- 13Maupay
- 19Mykolenko
- 22Godfrey
- 32Branthwaite
- 47Cannon
- 61Dobbin
- 62Onyango
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 41,694
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 4, Everton 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tyler Onyango replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
Post update
Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
Post update
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
Booking
Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Archer (Aston Villa).
Post update
Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
Post update
Lewis Dobbin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nathan Patterson (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Patterson (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Philippe Coutinho because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
