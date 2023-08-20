Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa4EvertonEverton0

Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: Leon Bailey gets goal and assist in thumping win

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Villa Park

Douglas Luiz scores a penalty for Aston Villa against Everton
Douglas Luiz has scored three goals in his past five games for Aston Villa

Aston Villa recovered from their opening Premier League thrashing at Newcastle by thumping woeful Everton 4-0 at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's Villa were heavily beaten 5-1 last weekend but got their campaign up and running at home with the impressive Leon Bailey having a hand in two goals.

Fine work from the fleet-footed winger allowed him to create the opener for skipper John McGinn, who clipped home a first-time finish from close range.

The hosts doubled their lead on 24 minutes courtesy of Douglas Luiz's penalty after the referee adjudged Jordan Pickford to have brought down Ollie Watkins in the box.

Villa were carving Everton open with ease and Jamaica international Bailey pounced to net their third after the break, punishing Toffees defender Michael Keane's poor clearance.

England keeper Pickford made a stunning reaction save to deny Moussa Diaby's thunderous volley but more shambolic defending from the away side gifted Jhon Duran a fourth.

Everton substitute Arnaut Danjuma forced Emiliano Martinez into a decent save but Sean Dyche's side have now lost their opening two games this season.

And a wretched afternoon for the visitors was made worse with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi both hobbling off injured.

Bailey and Diaby impress for Villa

In this fixture last season, former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were in the dugout for their respective sides.

Both teams changed their managers during the campaign, but it is clear which team has been helped most by their decision.

Spaniard Emery has done a remarkable job since being appointed in October, dragging Villa away from the relegation zone to a European finish last term.

While Emery's side were taken apart by the Magpies in their opener, they did the same to Everton at their Villa Park fortress - collecting an eighth consecutive win on their own turf.

Bailey weaved his magic from the left wing, giving Ashley Young a torrid time on his return to his former club, while club record signing Diaby looks to have fitted in seamlessly and was equally impressive in the final third.

Once McGinn put the hosts ahead, there was only going to be one winner.

Luiz and Bailey extended Villa's advantage before Colombian Duran netted his first for the club minutes after coming on as a substitute to add gloss to an emphatic victory.

Calvert-Lewin's injury woes continue

Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of last season and the early signs suggest this could be another season of struggle for the Toffees.

They have lost both their opening games without scoring to sink to the bottom of the table.

Beaten by Fulham in their first game having missed numerous chances, Everton were demolished by Villa who took full advantage of defensive lapses on a scorching day in the Midlands.

Stricken striker Calvert-Lewin was fit to start but lasted only 36 minutes as he came off with a facial injury sustained earlier in the game during a collision with goalkeeper Martinez.

The Englishman has completed 90 minutes just four times in the league since the start of last season and with Neal Maupay out of form and summer signing Youssef Chermiti not yet fit, Everton desperately need to find goals from somewhere.

Danjuma looked lively after coming on for Calvert-Lewin, but missed a golden chance on the stroke of half-time when his low shot was kept out by Martinez, the best opportunity the visitors managed to fashion.

Up next for Everton is a huge match next Saturday against fellow winless side Wolves, who have also lost both of their games so far.

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

with an average of 8.52

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.52

  2. Squad number19Player nameDiaby
    Average rating

    7.81

  3. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.70

  4. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.62

  5. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    7.54

  6. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.51

  7. Squad number3Player nameDiego Carlos
    Average rating

    7.42

  8. Squad number14Player nameP Torres
    Average rating

    7.42

  9. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.23

  11. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    7.12

  12. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.10

  13. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.02

  14. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    6.89

  15. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.76

  16. Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    6.50

Everton

  1. Squad number10Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    3.99

  2. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    3.61

  3. Squad number2Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    3.58

  4. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    3.46

  5. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.30

  6. Squad number6Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    3.30

  7. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    3.29

  8. Squad number62Player nameOnyango
    Average rating

    3.17

  9. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.10

  10. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    3.09

  11. Squad number61Player nameDobbin
    Average rating

    3.02

  12. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    3.01

  13. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    2.86

  14. Squad number13Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    2.80

  15. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    2.57

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 14P Torres
  • 12DigneBooked at 33mins
  • 44Kamara
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 14minsSubstituted forCoutinhoat 64'minutesSubstituted forArcherat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 31BaileySubstituted forTielemansat 63'minutes
  • 19DiabySubstituted forDiego Carlosat 64'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Diego Carlos
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 23Coutinho
  • 24Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 35Archer
  • 42Marschall

Everton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1PickfordBooked at 24mins
  • 2PattersonBooked at 86mins
  • 5KeaneBooked at 45mins
  • 6Tarkowski
  • 18Young
  • 27GueyeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDobbinat 45'minutes
  • 37Garner
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forOnyangoat 90+8'minutes
  • 8Onana
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forMaupayat 51'minutes
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forDanjumaat 38'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Danjuma
  • 12Neves Virgínia
  • 13Maupay
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 22Godfrey
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 47Cannon
  • 61Dobbin
  • 62Onyango
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
41,694

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Comments

Join the conversation

484 comments

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 16:07

    As an Everton fan, I saw some promising signs. We are just 15 players short of having a good squad.

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:17

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      Everton fans only signs they saw were the exit signs from the ground.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:07

    Sorry Mr. Pickford you can’t get away with time wasting and delaying kick offs anymore, rightly expect to get a yellow card each time you do it.

    • Reply posted by amor fati, today at 16:22

      amor fati replied:
      He is so rash at times and needs to use his brain more often, very poor judgment.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:08

    Everton: Played 2 lost 2, only 36 more games to go, before their misery ends.

    • Reply posted by Lucifer, today at 16:26

      Lucifer replied:
      Might be easier on them if they dropped last season, a least they might win a few in the Championship

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:06

    A day to forget for Pickford, luck finally runs out on wrestling down players in the box and getting away with it.
    Then totally doesn’t have a clue as to where his legs are in relation to the ball for Villa’s third.
    Remind me again why he is England’s number one?

    • Reply posted by turfmoor, today at 16:30

      turfmoor replied:
      Pope must be gutted he can’t get past him
      Carlisles third keeper is better

  • Comment posted by Eurows, today at 16:09

    Everton needs a dishonourable, self-obsessed contract-breaking winger who would fit straight into this relegation-bound squad to complete this team.

    Gnonto. He did it to us, and he will do it to you. You can never trust a player who takes his wage, was in the team that got us relegated, and refuses to play instead of showing a desire to prove himself.

    • Reply posted by digital dg, today at 16:15

      digital dg replied:
      We want Gnonto gonto. Don’t care who takes him. Everton would be ideal though. Hopefully he can help relegate them this season and then refuse to play in the Championship again next season.

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 16:07

    DCL injured again, should have signed his less injury prone brother ACL

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:53

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I hear that the deal to bring Che Adams to Everton is almost done, but the question remains will he make any difference to Everton’s fortunes? I highly doubt it.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:06

    Nice recovery by Villa from last week’s mauling. Then again, it was only Everton at home.

    • Reply posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 16:40

      HandsomeEvertonian replied:
      HahahahahahhahahahahHahahhHHHHHHHAhahahahahahahhahHHHHHaahHHHHHaHahaha ha

      Absolute zinger, that.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 16:09

    Give 100% credit to Villa for getting a good win without taking the handbrake off..

    Give 100 % credit to Everton for the determination of wanting to be in the championship..

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 16:46

      tony replied:
      r o f l

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:08

    Come on Everton be honest, wouldn’t it be better to be in league (Championship) where you can be competitive, rather than be in a league (PL) where you are nothing more than a 3 point provider for the other 19 teams?
    (Yes, even Luton and Sheffield Utd would win, if Everton perform like they performed today.)

    • Reply posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 16:29

      HandsomeEvertonian replied:
      We'll stay up. We always do.

  • Comment posted by View Comments, today at 16:12

    Evertonians still blaming Rafa?

    • Reply posted by Mighty Mouth, today at 16:13

      Mighty Mouth replied:
      Probably blaming Liverpool 😅

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 16:10

    Well done Villa. Goal difference straight back up to 0, makes last week seem like a distant memory!

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 16:17

      Yasuaki replied:
      Sorry to Everton, but they needed to do it right away to get over last week. The injuries as well. A clean sheet will help that.
      They keep talking about Everton losing 2 players in the game. We lost two last week (one in the build up). That's the PL. It isn't going to stop for people to get fit.

  • Comment posted by FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise, today at 16:10

    Happy days! Let's hope it's third time lucky and the premier league finally gets rid of these jokers!

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 16:10

    The only chance for Everton's survival in the league would be if there are three teams worst.

    • Reply posted by Md3434, today at 16:15

      Md3434 replied:
      Water is wet

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:08

    Just loved Pickford’s clumsiness in trying to clear the ball only to let it go right through his legs.
    Keepers like Alisson and Ederson would have been shaking their heads in disbelief before bursting into uncontrollable laughter.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Pickford, the joke that is guaranteed to provide a few laughs every match.

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 16:09

    Well played villa totally outplayed Everton and dominated from start to finish and fair to both sets of fans on the lovely tribute to the stadium worker who sadly passed away rest in piece

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:13