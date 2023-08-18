Close menu
Aston VillaAston Villa14:00EvertonEverton
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Everton preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa remain without a host of first-team players, including captain Tyrone Mings, who suffered a serious knee injury last weekend.

Leon Bailey could feature despite being substituted with a lower back issue in the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention after completing 90 minutes in a midweek friendly.

New signing Youssef Chermiti is lacking match fitness, while Leeds loanee Jack Harrison is out with a hip problem.

Sean Dyche has suggested that Arnaut Danjuma and Vitalii Mykolenko are not ready for consideration and a calf issue is hampering Andre Gomes' recovery.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the most played fixture in English league history - of the 210 top-flight matches between these clubs, Aston Villa have won 79, Everton 76 and there have been 55 draws.
  • Villa are unbeaten in eight Premier League meetings with the Toffees since their Premier League return to in 2019, winning each of the past four in a row.
  • Steven Gerrard's Villa defeated Frank Lampard's Everton 2-1 in this exact fixture last season.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle was their heaviest opening-game defeat since a 4-0 reverse to Manchester United in 1985.
  • Villa have won their first home league fixture in each of the past three seasons, including a 2-1 victory over Everton last term.
  • Unai Emery's side won their final seven Premier League home games last season - their only longer winning run in the league at Villa Park was when they recorded nine top-flight victories on the spin between September 1989 and February 1990.
  • Moussa Diaby could become the second Frenchman to score in each of his first two Premier League appearances, emulating Anthony Martial for Manchester United in 2015.
  • Lucas Digne is set to play in the 300th league game of his career, a total which includes 113 top-flight appearances for Everton.

Everton

  • Everton could lose their opening two Premier League games for the second successive season.
  • The Toffees won two of their 19 away league fixtures last season, drawing nine and losing eight.
  • Sean Dyche was unbeaten in three Premier League visits to Villa Park while in charge of Burnley, winning once and drawing twice.
  • Jordan Pickford is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance.
  • Ashley Young returns to his former club Aston Villa, where he made 210 top-flight appearances across two spells, scoring 31 goals.
  • Neal Maupay has failed to find the net in his past 28 games in all competitions.

