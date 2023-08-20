Close menu
West HamWest Ham United3ChelseaChelsea1

West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta score in Hammers win

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nayef Aguerd scoring for West Ham
Defender Nayef Aguerd has scored three times in his last 10 Premier League matches for West Ham

West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with a seventh-minute header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.

But Chelsea could not force an equaliser and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta's penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Michail Antonio put West Ham back in front with a powerful angled strike in the 53rd minute, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side could not use their man advantage to force a second leveller despite a second-half debut for Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton earlier this week in a deal that could become a British record.

The Ecuador midfielder signed for an initial £100m, although the deal could be worth up to £115m, and he had a chance to make it 2-2 but shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

Caicedo then conceded a penalty with a foul on Emerson and Paqueta scored from the spot to seal West Ham's victory.

Europa Conference League trophy
This was West Ham's first game at London Stadium since they won the Uefa Europa Conference League - their first major honour since 1980 - with the trophy on display before the match

More to follow.

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    7.88

  2. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    7.32

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number7Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    8.29

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.69

  9. Squad number10Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    7.80

  10. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.11

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.65

  2. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.66

  3. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    7.57

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    3.51

  2. Squad number2Player nameDisasi
    Average rating

    3.15

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    3.75

  4. Squad number26Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    3.45

  5. Squad number27Player nameGusto
    Average rating

    3.26

  6. Squad number8Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    3.17

  7. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.51

  8. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    4.00

  9. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.39

  10. Squad number17Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    4.38

  11. Squad number15Player nameJackson
    Average rating

    3.83

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    1.89

  2. Squad number11Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    2.60

  3. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    1.80

  4. Squad number37Player nameBurstow
    Average rating

    2.68

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Areola
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 27AguerdBooked at 67mins
  • 33EmersonBooked at 45mins
  • 28Soucek
  • 7Ward-ProwseSubstituted forÁlvarezat 81'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 10Lucas PaquetáBooked at 35mins
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forOgbonnaat 69'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 17Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 45Mubama

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2DisasiBooked at 36mins
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Colwill
  • 27GustoSubstituted forBurstowat 83'minutes
  • 8Fernández
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forMaduekeat 75'minutes
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forCaicedoat 61'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 17ChukwuemekaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMudrykat 45'minutes
  • 15JacksonBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cucurella
  • 10Mudryk
  • 11Madueke
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 25Caicedo
  • 29Maatsen
  • 37Burstow
  • 47Bergström
  • 48Humphreys
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty West Ham United. Emerson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Emerson.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Levi Colwill (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Burstow replaces Malo Gusto.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

Comments

Join the conversation

540 comments

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 18:40

    Well if that doesn't brighten up your Sunday afternoon seeing the boehly mob getting a doing I don't know what will . Cheers west ham 😂

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:42

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      900M wasted.

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 18:39

    £115m Caicedo, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "costly penalty" lol

    • Reply posted by myfunkyself, today at 18:40

      myfunkyself replied:
      Caicedo - Oops lol! What next for Chelsea, sign another 20 players you don't know how to field. Or sign more pony players like Mudryk?

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 18:40

    Does anyone know if Brighton do refunds? Chelsea have been well ripped off 😂

    • Reply posted by None_Set, today at 18:45

      None_Set replied:
      Nope, you break it, you keep it.

      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by None_Set, today at 18:40

    Take a bow West Ham

    The entire country is laughing at Chelsea.

    £900m plus

    Yup, we definitely laughing.

    111m penalty giver 👀

    😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by None_Set, today at 18:42

      None_Set replied:
      115m typo…

  • Comment posted by Mark K, today at 18:39

    "HAHAHAHAHA" - A Liverpool fan

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:43

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      productive comment

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 18:40

    I think Chelsea need to spend big on a few players