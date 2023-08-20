Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Defender Nayef Aguerd has scored three times in his last 10 Premier League matches for West Ham

West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with a seventh-minute header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.

But Chelsea could not force an equaliser and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta's penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Michail Antonio put West Ham back in front with a powerful angled strike in the 53rd minute, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side could not use their man advantage to force a second leveller despite a second-half debut for Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton earlier this week in a deal that could become a British record.

The Ecuador midfielder signed for an initial £100m, although the deal could be worth up to £115m, and he had a chance to make it 2-2 but shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

Caicedo then conceded a penalty with a foul on Emerson and Paqueta scored from the spot to seal West Ham's victory.

This was West Ham's first game at London Stadium since they won the Uefa Europa Conference League - their first major honour since 1980 - with the trophy on display before the match

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 23 Player name Areola Average rating 7.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Aguerd Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 8.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 7.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 7.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 3.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Disasi Average rating 3.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Colwill Average rating 3.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Gusto Average rating 3.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fernández Average rating 3.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 3.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 4.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 4.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Jackson Average rating 3.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Mudryk Average rating 1.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Madueke Average rating 2.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 1.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Burstow Average rating 2.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10