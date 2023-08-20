Match ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1.
West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.
The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with a seventh-minute header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.
But Chelsea could not force an equaliser and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta's penalty in the fifth minute of added time.
Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.
Michail Antonio put West Ham back in front with a powerful angled strike in the 53rd minute, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.
However, Mauricio Pochettino's side could not use their man advantage to force a second leveller despite a second-half debut for Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton earlier this week in a deal that could become a British record.
The Ecuador midfielder signed for an initial £100m, although the deal could be worth up to £115m, and he had a chance to make it 2-2 but shot over from the edge of the penalty area.
Caicedo then conceded a penalty with a foul on Emerson and Paqueta scored from the spot to seal West Ham's victory.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Areola
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 27AguerdBooked at 67mins
- 33EmersonBooked at 45mins
- 28Soucek
- 7Ward-ProwseSubstituted forÁlvarezat 81'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 10Lucas PaquetáBooked at 35mins
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forOgbonnaat 69'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 17Cornet
- 18Ings
- 19Álvarez
- 21Ogbonna
- 45Mubama
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 2DisasiBooked at 36mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Colwill
- 27GustoSubstituted forBurstowat 83'minutes
- 8Fernández
- 23GallagherSubstituted forMaduekeat 75'minutes
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forCaicedoat 61'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 17ChukwuemekaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMudrykat 45'minutes
- 15JacksonBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 10Mudryk
- 11Madueke
- 16Ugochukwu
- 25Caicedo
- 29Maatsen
- 37Burstow
- 47Bergström
- 48Humphreys
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty West Ham United. Emerson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Emerson.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Post update
Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Levi Colwill (Chelsea).
Post update
Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.
Post update
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Burstow replaces Malo Gusto.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.
