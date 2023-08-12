Close menu

Newcastle: Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali quality in Aston Villa win

By Chris BertramBBC Sport

Manager Eddie Howe wants Newcastle supporters "to dream" after starting the new Premier League campaign with a "perfect day" at St James' Park.

Howe's side began the new campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

Debutants Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes both scored, while Alexander Isak reminded everybody of his quality with two classy finishes.

"We scored five - we could have scored more. Everything clicked for us," Howe told Match of the Day.

"It was a tight game decided by our ruthlessness in front of goal. Villa were also in the game, so we're very pleased. We had to be at our best.

"We knew we had a difficult start [with the fixture list], so you look at this game as a massive moment in our season.

"Now we have to go to Manchester City, which is the hardest place to go. We've got to embrace the challenge and then of course Liverpool, but we will focus on City first."

Villa went into the game on a high having earned more points than any Premier League side other than Manchester City in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign and followed that form up with significant investment in their squad this summer.

France winger Moussa Diaby impressed and scored a debut goal of his own after his £51m move from Bayer Leverkusen, while £31m defender Pau Torres showed some impressive ability on the ball when he replaced the injured Tyrone Mings during the first half.

But the day belonged to Newcastle, whose new signings appear to have settled in quickly to life on Tyneside.

Sandro Tonali
Sandro Tonali dominated the midfield against Aston Villa on his Premier League debut

'He has the arrogance of Pirlo'

Former Everton and Scotland winger Pat Nevin, analysing for BBC 5 Live, was impressed with Tonali, who Newcastle bought from AC Milan for £55m.

Nevin likened Tonali, who slotted in alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in an industrious and progressive engine room, to one of the icons of modern midfield play.

"Newcastle fans are going to like Tonali if he keeps on playing like this," said Nevin. "If you look at him and Guimaraes in midfield, that is a spectacular partnership.

"Tonali was absolutely everywhere. He has a confident arrogance about himself. Just everything he does - his cross-field balls, his comfort and confidence on the ball - he has the arrogance of [Andrea] Pirlo on the ball.

"He looks like the absolute complete midfielder. Everyone else was running around at top speed and he just seemed completely in control at every moment."

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes Tonali might turn out to be a "bargain", even though Howe spent £55m to sign the Italy player.

"As debuts go, this was as good as it gets - what a magnificent start to his Newcastle career," said Shearer on Match of the Day.

"It was the perfect midfield performance; a goal, an assist, tackles, great range of passing, late runs into the box, getting stuck in, did his bit defensively - he was involved in almost everything.

"When you compare some of the prices that have been paid for midfielders and are about to be paid for them, I know it is early days... but he might turn out to be a bargain."

How good can Newcastle get?

Newcastle fans may have worried they may suffer from 'second season syndrome' after reaching the Champions League for the first time in 20 years with a terrific 2022-23 campaign.

But the evidence of this opening-day victory suggests they will not only be key contenders for the top four again, but could perhaps go one step further and mount a title challenge.

Forward Anthony Gordon had one of his best games in a Newcastle shirt after a fine summer for England Under-21s and, alongside Barnes, Isak, and Miguel Almiron, will help Newcastle cause problems to even the best opponents.

The midfield looks strong, with the dynamic Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff to add to the mix, while the Sven Botman-led defence looks solid.

"Newcastle look very, very special, and they did from start to finish," Nevin added.

"They say one swallow doesn't make a summer. But Newcastle fans will be drinking this in, and will likely be doing so many times this season."

Howe, who described Tonali as "magnificent", says he has a good mix of players to choose from up front.

"I went with Alex [Isak] today. Alex and Callum [Wilson] are two really top players and we saw Alex do well and then Callum come on and do well. That's what we are going to need throughout a hard season," he said.

"Wilson is a top player and he looked razor-sharp when he came on."

  • Comment posted by manfromtoon, at 22:52 12 Aug

    We might not win anything this season, and staying in the top 4 will be a challenge, but we have a squad and manager to be proud of and that's all us Toon fans wanted. HWTL

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, at 23:28 12 Aug

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      Shame you can't say the same for the owners...

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, at 22:37 12 Aug

    Aston Villa are meant to be on a par with Newcastle, shows how good the toon were today. Brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, at 23:27 12 Aug

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      Amazing what a notoriously ruthless regime and bottomless pit of money can do for you...

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, at 22:45 12 Aug

    No harm in dreaming. Tonali looks class. What a player

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 00:00

      ajackson replied:
      Newcastle are a proper club with proper fans. Wishing them all the best.

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, at 22:42 12 Aug

    Eddie Howe is a top manager, best English manager this century ⚽️

    • Reply posted by margaret, at 23:04 12 Aug

      margaret replied:
      He isn't fit to button Gareth Southgates waistcoat

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, at 22:41 12 Aug

    A win against Villa would have been satisfying. To dismantle them in this manner is unprecedented. Wait until the magpies get a head of steam up. Maybe not title contenders but my word, the rest of the PL will sit up and take notice.

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, at 22:49 12 Aug

      be77yadb replied:
      I think they're 3/4 players off a title challenge.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, at 22:44 12 Aug

    The unmentioned issue I believe was the strength of the bench. A number on the bench would start for a lot of PL clubs. Definitely something to be positive about.

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, at 23:28 12 Aug

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      There will always be something to be negative about with those owners though

  • Comment posted by Commentier, at 22:45 12 Aug

    Who knows how this season will end, but it’s shaping up to be a cracker!

    Many teams should be challenging, some exciting new players, great to have the Prem back.

  • Comment posted by suzanne, at 22:51 12 Aug

    Great result today but let's not get carried away yet still 37 games to go

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, at 22:54 12 Aug

    Credit where Credit is due. Newcastle were tremendous today and new signings already up and running. Team just need a few more younger quality players to back the squad up. This season is definitely going to have a few twists, turns and toons

  • Comment posted by geordie with an attitude, at 22:47 12 Aug

    Newcastle will make a run in all four competitions. Not saying they’ll win all the matches they play…nor even that they’ll win a trophy…. But they’ll be in every match and no team will relish going to St James.

    • Reply posted by Sammyo, at 23:28 12 Aug

      Sammyo replied:
      Steady on. Long season and all that. Think they’ll do well to finish in the champions league spots again.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, at 23:10 12 Aug

    TOON TOON
    BLACK & WHITE ARMY !!

  • Comment posted by Tony, at 22:31 12 Aug

    Newcastle were simply sensational in this game. Could challenge Arsenal for 2nd with Man Utd slipping to 4th. This was the second reason today for Shearer to smile.

  • Comment posted by Dutch, at 22:47 12 Aug

    credits where credits due . Impressive. Congrats

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, at 22:48 12 Aug

    Newcastle have as good a 1st Eleven as any team in the league. They and Brighton are going to surprise a lot of experts.

    • Reply posted by jason, at 23:09 12 Aug

      jason replied:
      By “experts” do you mean some random bloke who’s been employed to write nonsense on the internet. You get more sense from commenters than these self proclaimed “experts”.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 22:37 12 Aug

    we have all got to stop varpool getting top 4.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, at 23:00 12 Aug

    I'm a big Man City fan for 3 years now. But I'm wondering whether I should switch to Newcastle or Al Hilal.
    Any advice?

    • Reply posted by Bill Stickers, at 23:08 12 Aug

      Bill Stickers replied:
      naughty, poke the bear (teddy not grizzly) with a stick and watch the fun

  • Comment posted by BBC RTI, at 22:36 12 Aug

    Newcastle are my wildcard bet to win the league...come on...lol

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, at 22:54 12 Aug

    As an old work colleague said to me once....

    One pork pie doesn't make a picnic. So let's take the city game next and see what happens eh

    We have a wee little club and we sing this song. EIEIEIO🎤🎼🎶

    If you know, you know.

  • Comment posted by kenneth, at 23:26 12 Aug

    Lmao. One game and vs Villa. The Toon army should be happy as it is a good start to the season. But come on BBC do better.

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, at 23:05 12 Aug

    Yes it is only the first game of many, but NUFC are going to have another great season. Interesting one up next though. For both teams.

