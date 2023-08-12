Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0LorientLorient0

Paris St-Germain 0-0 Lorient: French champions struggle in absence of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe watches Saturday's game from the stands
Kylian Mbappe watched Saturday's game against Lorient from the stands

Paris St-Germain began their Ligue 1 title defence without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as they were held by Lorient.

The future of the superstar pair is uncertain as both are linked with moves away, and they were left out of the squad for the season opener.

PSG missed prize attackers as they dominated possession but struggled to create significant chances.

Defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte came closest to scoring for the hosts but his strike flew wide in stoppage time.

It was not the ideal start for new PSG manager Luis Enrique, who was appointed as Christophe Galtier's replacement in the summer.

Also watching on from the stands was France forward Ousmane Dembele, who joined PSG from Barcelona for £43.5m earlier on Saturday.

Dembele's international team-mate Mbappe is not training with PSG's first-team squad after informing the club he would not extend his deal with the club beyond next summer.

PSG want to sell Mbappe rather than let him leave for free when his deal ends, but the 24-year-old is widely believed to be holding out for a financially lucrative free transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to Barcelona.external-link

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 15Danilo
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forMarquinhosat 82'minutes
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 4Ugarte
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forRuizat 68'minutes
  • 19Lee Kang-inSubstituted forEkitikeat 82'minutes
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forSolerat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 8Ruiz
  • 27Ndour
  • 28Soler
  • 32Kurzawa
  • 35Gharbi
  • 40Tenas
  • 44Ekitike

Lorient

Formation 5-4-1

  • 38Mvogo
  • 24Kalulu
  • 18Meïté
  • 15Laporte
  • 3Talbi
  • 25Le GoffSubstituted forYongwaat 79'minutes
  • 14Faivre
  • 19Abergel
  • 17MakengoSubstituted forPonceauat 59'minutes
  • 37Le Bris
  • 11DiengSubstituted forKonéat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mannone
  • 8Innocent
  • 9Koné
  • 12Yongwa
  • 13Mendy
  • 20Sylla
  • 21Ponceau
  • 23Kroupi
  • 26Pagis
Referee:
Bastien Dechepy

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLorient
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lorient 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lorient 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Darline Yongwa (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ibrahima Koné (Lorient).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Ibrahima Koné (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Théo Le Bris.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Lucas Hernández.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Lee Kang-In.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Darline Yongwa replaces Vincent Le Goff.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bamo Meïté.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gédéon Kalulu (Lorient).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Marseille11002113
2Lille10101101
3Nice10101101
4Lorient10100001
5PSG10100001
6Brest00000000
7Clermont00000000
8Le Havre00000000
9Lens00000000
10Lyon00000000
11Metz00000000
12Monaco00000000
13Montpellier00000000
14Nantes00000000
15Rennes00000000
16Strasbourg00000000
17Toulouse00000000
18Reims100112-10
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories