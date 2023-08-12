Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores on his debut as Real win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham runs with the ball on his Real Madrid debut
Jude Bellingham's goal came 37 minutes into his La Liga debut

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored on his competitive Real Madrid debut as they began their La Liga season with victory at Athletic Bilbao.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants for £88.5m from Borussia Dortmund this summer, got Real's second when he volleyed in from close range.

He is the first English player to score in a competitive game for Real since David Beckham in 2007.

Rodrygo had opened the scoring with a near-post finish at San Mames.

Bellingham caught the eye early in the second half with a run from deep inside his own half, skipping between two Athletic players before racing to the edge of their box.

Bellingham played in all four of Real's pre-season friendlies, including scoring in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Texas.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Beckham also scored on his league debut for Real in 2003.

Real were runners-up in La Liga last season, finishing 10 points behind Barcelona.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Simón
  • 18De Marcos
  • 3VivianBooked at 67mins
  • 4Paredes
  • 15LekueSubstituted forGarcía de Albénizat 71'minutes
  • 16Ruíz de Galarreta
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forHerreraat 64'minutes
  • 11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguerat 45'minutes
  • 30GómezSubstituted forSancetat 45'minutes
  • 10MuniainBooked at 4minsSubstituted forGuruzetaat 45'minutes
  • 9WilliamsBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 7Berenguer
  • 8Sancet
  • 12Guruzeta
  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 19García de Albéniz
  • 20Villalibre
  • 21Herrera
  • 22García
  • 23Nolaskoain
  • 24Martón
  • 29Ares Djaló
  • 33Prados

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 3MilitãoSubstituted forRüdigerat 50'minutes
  • 4AlabaBooked at 76mins
  • 20García Torres
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 15Valverde
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 71'minutes
  • 5Bellingham
  • 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forModricat 80'minutes
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forJoseluat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 14Joselu
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 30González
  • 31Cañizares
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
48,927

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away6

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th August 2023

