Callum McManaman is in his third spell with Wigan Athletic

Wigan forward Callum McManaman has admitted he thought he had retired before manager Shaun Maloney asked him to return to the club.

The 32-year-old did not make a single appearance last season.

He started training with the club in March before signing a one-year deal in June and came off the bench to score the winning goal as the Latics beat Northampton on Saturday.

"That's the best moment of my career," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Obviously having so long off and it being my baby girl's first game, she's been there with a shirt that days 'Daddy' on the back. Seeing her was like an unbelievable moment.

"I wasn't going to be involved at one point, it was touch and go whether I was going to miss the game because I've been struggling with my hip and groin over the past 10 days.

"We went and got her a little shirt yesterday so I was gutted because I didn't even think I was even going to get on.

"That feeling of seeing my daughter after I came off the pitch - nothing comes close. Not even winning the FA Cup. It's just worked out perfect, even though she's only 12 weeks old!"

McManaman, who was man of the match when the Latics won the FA Cup in 2013, has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

He spent the 2021-22 season in League Two with Tranmere but after his contract expired with them it looked like he may not play again professionally until former team-mate Maloney called.

"I hadn't trained for six months and in my head I had retired and I was going to try and move on. I wasn't even keeping fit," he said.

"The gaffer rang me out of the blue and said to come in and train with the under-23s and see how you go, see if you can get another club. Basically just trying to help me.

"As I got fit I started training with the first team and going by people in and that gave me the confidence that I could still do it."

He added: "Mentally, I feel better for the break. I kind of wanted to retire. I had options after I first left Tranmere and I didn't want to know, I had had enough of football.

"I wasn't sure if I should have even come in because of my legacy here. I didn't want to ruin it. When I first got the call I was almost a bit embarrassed.

"I used to moan about everything, but I don't take anything for granted now. I've just got a different mentality now."

Victory over the Cobblers moved the Latics on to minus-two points after they started the season with an eight-point deduction for failing to meet an EFL funding deadline.

They could move into positive figures if they continue their winning start to the campaign with three points at Carlisle on Tuesday.