Jim Magilton's reign as Cliftonville manager got off to a winning start as his side eased to a 3-0 home victory over Glenavon in the Irish Premiership.

Joe Gormley grabbed two fine goals and Sean Stewart scored on his Reds debut at Solitude.

Linfield also began their league campaign with a victory as they beat Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park, with Daniel Finlayson sent off late on.

Ten-man Newry City earned an impressive 2-0 away win over Carrick Rangers.

Saturday's three Premiership games came after title holders Larne, Crusaders and Coleraine won their matches on Friday night.

It took just six minutes for Magilton to see his first goal as Reds boss with his captain Gormley racing clear of the Glenavon defence to latch onto Ronan Doherty's inch-perfect pass and expertly lob the ball over Rory Brown.

Debutant Stewart doubled the hosts' lead 15 minutes later, poking home into an open goal after Brown initially saved from Ben Wilson.

Things went from bad to worse for Gary Hamilton's side three minutes before the interval when Gormley got his second of the game, lifting a lovely chip over Brown after Doherty had again found the Reds' top scorer in space with a curling through ball.

The intensity of the second half failed to match that of the first with neither side able to muster a goalscoring opportunity until the 84th minute when visiting substitute Aaron Prendergast had a shot well saved by former Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside.

Linfield hold off Swifts at Stangmore

Linfield got their league season up and running with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Chris McKee gave the visitors the lead three minutes before half-time, getting across his marker in the box to meet a super Joel Cooper cross with a lovely header into the top corner.

The lead only lasted a few minutes as Kealan Dillon equalised for the home side when he curled a beautiful 25-yard free-kick right into the top corner of the net.

Cooper scored at the second attempt seven minutes after the restart to restore his side's advantage and a fine finish from Kirk Millar made it 3-1 with seven minutes remaining.

Ben Gallagher ensured it would be a nervy final few minutes for the away team when he scored to make it 3-2 in the 89th minute and the Blues had to see out the last three minutes of injury time with 10 men after full-back Daniel Finlayson was sent off for a second booking on 93 minutes.

Boyle gets first win as Newry boss

Ten men Newry City won their first points under manager Gary Boyle as they were 2-0 victors against Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

The away side took the lead when Adam Salley played a clever ball into the right channel for Lorcan Forde, who paced into the box with his resulting low strike finding the bottom left-hand corner.

Newry doubled their advantage in the 34th minute when Ciaran O'Connor did well to hold off multiple Carrick defenders before passing the ball to Daragh Owens at the edge of the area, with the summer signing's strong strike flying past a diving Ross Glendinning.

Shortly after the break, Adam Carroll received his second yellow card for a late tackle on Albert Watson, with Carroll having been cautioned by referee Raymond Crangle late in the first half for time wasting.

Stuart King's men grew into the tie and dominated possession after the red card but failed to create goal scoring opportunities.

Their best chance was when Ben Tilney's strong strike looked destined to find the back of the net, but Barney McKeown made a superb clearance.