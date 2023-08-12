Sunday's gossip: Caicedo, Lavia, Adams, Schmeichel, Paqueta, Iwobi, Neymar
Chelsea are on the brink of signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in deal worth £115m as the Ecuador international prepares to snub Liverpool. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required)
The agreement between Caicedo and Chelsea is for a contract until June 2031 plus an option for an extra year, with personal terms agreed in May. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool are also set to lose out to Chelsea in their pursuit of 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is set to leave Southampton for Stamford Bridge in a £55m deal. (Mail)
Liverpool owner John Henry is set to be at Stamford Bridge for their Premier League opener against Chelsea, which could lead to boardroom tension against the backdrop of the transfer battle between the two clubs. (Sunday Mirror)
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 36, is set to join Chelsea from Nice to replace 28-year-old Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will join Real Madrid on a season-long loan. (Guardian)
Brighton are interested in Tyler Adams, 24, of Leeds after Chelsea pulled the plug on their deal for the United States international, as well as Ajax's Ghana star Mohammed Kudus, 23, as they seek to replace Caicedo. (Independent)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made signing West Ham's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, his top transfer priority after Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury in the 3-0 win over Burnley. (Talksport)
West Ham are set to table a bid for Montpellier's 20-year-old French striker Elye Wahi, who is also a target for Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt. (L'Equipe - in French)
Bayern Munich are confident they will bank a fortune from the sale of replica shirts with Harry Kane's name on, helping them recoup some of the huge transfer fee they paid Tottenham for the 30-year-old England captain. (Sunday Mirror)
Tottenham will smash their record transfer fee of £55m to sign an A-list striker to replace Harry Kane after his sale to the Bundesliga club. (Football Insider)
Everton remain in ongoing talks with Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, 27, over a new contract as he enters the final year of his existing deal. (Liverpool Echo)
Brazil forward Neymar is "excited" about a potential return to Barcelona as the 31-year-old looks to force his way out of Paris St-Germain. (Sport - in Spanish)
However, Barcelona coach Xavi is worried Neymar could upset the dressing room harmony at the Nou Camp. (Marca - in Spanish)
Real Sociedad have 'ruled out' the prospect of signing Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, from Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo via MEN)
