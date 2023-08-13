Close menu

Fred: Fenerbahce complete deal for Manchester United midfielder

Fred unveiled by Fernerbahce
Fred originally signed for Manchester United in 2018

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Brazil international, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m in 2018, called his time at Old Trafford "a true dream".

"Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career," the 30-year-old said on social media.

It is understood United will receive 10m euros (£8.62m), with an additional 5m euros (£4.31m) in potential add-ons.

"I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world," added Fred.

"Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

"It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!"

Fred was told that he is unlikely to play a significant role in United manager Erik ten Hag's squad this season.

Fenerbahce's Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Premier League side Fulham were among other clubs to have expressed an interest in the player.

Fred's contract at Old Trafford had been scheduled to expire next summer.

He made 56 appearances for United last season and scored six goals as he helped Ten Hag's side finish third in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.

Overall, he played 139 times for the club in the top flight, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

"I am very happy to come to Turkey's biggest club with such a great history. I want to be a part of this history too," Fred told Fenerbahce's website.external-link

"My first impressions are very good and positive. Everyone at the club made me feel very welcome. I was extra happy for that too.

"I also want to play big by doing my best, win all the trophies and contribute to all successes. Of course, I want to make the fans happy.

"Now I will play for Fenerbahce fans on this field here. I cannot wait for this. Fenerbahce fans started to support me even before I came here. I will do my best. Let no one doubt that.

  • Comment posted by arseen Winger, today at 15:24

    Fred reminds me the movie ( Fred Got Fingered )

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:22

    Typical United sign pattern. Overpay for a failure, hype his arrival, sell him for way lesser than the original fee, repeat the cycle. Maguire to follow and Sancho will leave in few years.

  • Comment posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 15:22

    Fred was never going to be a true Man United midfielder, SAF wouldn't have even put him in the reserve team

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 15:20

    Talk about the fixture list being kind to Utd.First match isn't until Monday and 2nd match not until 5pm.How to say I love Utd without actually saying I love Utd.Good luck to Fred as no doubt he will now play much better

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 15:18

    Fred gave his all and we never saw him sulk or drop indirect digs in media. Sometimes it’s a simple case of the level required is just beyond what one can give. The kind of standard and consistency needed at a crumbling MUFC has made some bey good players shrink. Good luck lad. I thought Silva would take him to Fulham but what do I know.

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 15:17

    Sad to see him go, last season was possibly his best at Utd and was a good option to bring on to shore up midfield with 20 mins to go

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 15:17

    Maguire's still dragging his feet though.
    Fred gave his all, he wasn't helped by Woodward's insistence on never buying a proper number 6 to sit alongside. As a result several reasonable midfielders have been made to look terrible

  • Comment posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 15:16

    Another expensive acquisition at £47 million..remind me how City are spoiling football with money...especially when we see another over hyped over priced panic buy going wrong in Salford

  • Comment posted by Perdition, today at 15:16

    Gave everything every game he played. Good luck to him in Turkey.

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 15:14

    Surprisingly a little sad to see him go. Was never going to set the world alight but was one of the few players who showed up - or at least tried to - every time he played which is more than can be said for others.

  • Comment posted by patterdalesforus, today at 15:11

    Roy Keane will be happy.

    • Reply posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 15:14

      RedDevil4Life replied:
      I'm very happy

  • Comment posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 15:10

    Great news 👏 now sell The other half of McFred, Mctominay abd Maguire

    • Reply posted by Perdition, today at 15:14

      Perdition replied:
      If we had more players with the heart, workrate and determination of McTominay over the last few years, things would have been much brighter.
      Scot McT is one to keep. Id much rather him than another "highly talented" player like Ronaldo, Sancho or Anthony.

  • Comment posted by Winstonsmith, today at 15:09

    One of United unsung heroes…never fitted the role that the turnstile of managers had in mind.

    Wish him success…

    • Reply posted by King_Cantonas_KungFu_Kick, today at 15:16

      King_Cantonas_KungFu_Kick replied:
      Yeah good luck to him. Nice bloke and always played his socks off when he got a chance.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 15:09

    The best thing about Fred was he never cried about the abuse he received on social media after his inept performances. Good luck Fred.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 15:09

    If Right Said Fred was a footballer instead of a pop group, this is one Fred that it could be said is alright. All the best mate, hope you have a great time at Fenerbahce

  • Comment posted by Stey, today at 15:08

    No matter what anyone says,Fred always gave his all for United. Good luck lad, hope it goes well for you

    • Reply posted by LordWilmore, today at 15:12

      LordWilmore replied:
      Always gave his all, and always played like he was enjoying himself. Very disappointed to see him leave

  • Comment posted by Manchester United Musa, today at 15:07

    sad!!! fred scored goals for us when we needed them.
    all the best in Turkiye and Fenerbahce

  • Comment posted by captainellie, today at 15:02

    All the best Fred 👍

