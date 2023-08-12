Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England came from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in their quarter-final

England's Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia on Wednesday (11:00 BST) will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will have radio commentary as the Lionesses hope to reach their first World Cup final.

Tuesday's semi-final between Spain and Sweden will also be shown live on BBC One, as will the final on 20 August.

The BBC Sport website and app will have live-text updates of all three matches.

The World Cup final, which kicks off at 11:00 BST in Sydney, will also be shown by ITV.

There will be a new name on the trophy this summer with all four teams left in the competition hoping to win the World Cup for the first time.

England are fourth in the world in Fifa's rankings, six places above Australia who beat France on penalties in the quarter-finals.

At third, Sweden, victors over the United States and Japan in their two knockout games, are the highest-ranked team left in the competition.

Spain, who needed extra time to beat 2019 finalists the Netherlands in the last eight, are ranked sixth.

ITV will broadcast the third-place play-off on 19 August (09:00).

TV schedule for 2023 Women's World Cup semi-finals

15 August, 09:00 BST: Spain v Sweden - BBC One

16 August, 11:00 BST: Australia v England - BBC One