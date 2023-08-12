In a country where for so long "soccer" has struggled to make a major impact on mainstream consciousness, Australia's victory over France in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals feels like a watershed moment.

Even before the game, the shift in public perception was notable. The Australian Football League - which runs Aussie rules - made the surprise decision to show the quarter-final on the big screen at Melbourne Cricket Ground before the huge AFL match between Carlton and Melbourne.

Channel 7, which normally shunts sports on to a secondary channel at 6pm to make way for its flagship news show, delayed its bulletin in order to show the game in an unprecedented move.

It shows how much the Matildas have captured national imagination - and if they were popular before, that fervour will now reach fever pitch after a penalty shoot-out win scarcely believable in its twists and turns.

The drama began when France manager Herve Renard chose to bring off keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the dying seconds, sub Solene Durand sent on to face the penalties.

The spot-kicks themselves started with a bang as Australia keeper Mackenzie Arnold saved the opening spot-kick from Selma Bacha. She would go on to make four stops in the shoot-out - and that tells only half the story.

Durand saved from Steph Catley, but when Arnold stopped Eve Perisset's effort it seemed certain that she would be the heroine as she stepped up to take the fifth Matilda kick.

But Arnold hit the post, so on we went.

Fans arrived early to watch Australia against France on the big screens before an AFL match at Melbourne Cricket Ground

After six penalties were scored, Arnold saved from Kenza Dali, France's ninth taker - twice. The West Ham keeper was penalised by referee Maria Carvajal for stepping off her line, having been pushing her luck all through the shootout. Arnold got up, faced the retake and saved that too.

Arnold lost the headlines again though, when Durand made the best save of the shootout to deny Clare Hunt's powerful strike one-handed.

Yet Australia would not be denied, and when 19-year-old Vicki Becko hit the post, Cortnee Vine - the 10th Matildas taker - kept her nerve to send Australia into football-inspired ecstasy; a state they have rarely been in before.

'We were against an entire nation'

There were signs of support for the Matildas in the crowd at the AFL match between Sydney Swans and Gold Coast Suns

"The shoot-out was a rollercoaster for all of us," said Australia manager Tony Gustavsson. "It seems written in the stars when Macca [Mackenzie Arnold] takes the fifth one, then you realise it's not meant to be.

"Clare Hunt, the World Cup debutant, maybe it's meant to be. But Vine, she is waiting around in the centre circle, to stay as composed as she does... it is unheard of mental strength."

Gustavsson said his team were not perturbed by France changing their keeper in the 123rd minute, pointing out that the Australian men's team did the same in their play-off for the 2022 World Cup. Andrew Redmayne saved a penalty, and Australia qualified.

"It was our plan for the shootout, we all know Durand's qualities, she is amazing in shootouts," France manager Renard said.

"If we had won this evening I would be king of the world, instead I am nothing by millimetres. That is why we love football."

Renard was also full of praise for the opposition's keeper Arnold, calling her "a goliath of a goalie" and the "winning factor."

An even greater winning factor could be the immense belief the Matildas now have that this is their time - and the rest of Australia is on board.

"We were against an entire nation," said Renard. "A couple of things could have gone the other way, it is hard to fight against these things. There is nothing to criticise, everyone worked exceptionally hard. I hold my head high."

'Extremely proud'

Flares were set off in Melbourne's Federation Square as fans watched the co-hosts win 7-6 on penalties

Australia are now into unchartered waters, a first ever World Cup semi-final. Asked if this upcoming week is the biggest in Australian football history, Gustavsson welcomed the hyperbole.

"I love it," he said. "We have shown we thrive under pressure, over and over again.

"I have an unhealthy addiction to this type of games, they make you feel alive. This is what life is about, making memories with the ones you love the most. I can't wait to make more."

The sheer emotions felt in Australia were demonstrated in the roars of the capacity Brisbane Stadium crowd when the game began, when captain Sam Kerr was sent on as a second half sub, when Vine scored the winning penalty.

The sound of nearly 50,000 Australians singing Down Under by Men at Work after that spot-kick may have been cliched, but it also raised goosebumps.

It could have all ended so very differently. France dominated the first half of normal time against a nervous Australian side and should have scored at least once.

But they failed to capitalise, allowed the hosts to regain confidence and ultimately triumph in a manner which can only supercharge belief that they are destined to be only the second ever hosts to win a Women's World Cup, after USA 24 years ago.

The emotions were also seen in the post-match press conference, with one Australian journalist in tears as they asked Gustavsson how much this result means to his team.

"You're making me tear up!" he said.

"That's why I teared up after game on field. When it is bigger than 90 minutes, bigger than sport, you think of all the hard work from everyone, the brave women who walked this path before my time. I'm extremely proud."