It is the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the Premier League has been delayed for 30 minutes because of an e-ticketing issue.

There were reports that 35,000 fans remained outside Emirates Stadium at 12:30 BST, the scheduled kick-off time.

It is the first time Arsenal have used the new e-ticketing system for a Premier League game.