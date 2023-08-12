Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: Premier League match delayed by 30 minutes because of ticketing issue
Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the Premier League has been delayed for 30 minutes because of an e-ticketing issue.
There were reports that 35,000 fans remained outside Emirates Stadium at 12:30 BST, the scheduled kick-off time.
It is the first time Arsenal have used the new e-ticketing system for a Premier League game.
