Close menu

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: Premier League match delayed by 30 minutes because of ticketing issue

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

A screen displays information that the match kick-off has been delayed by 30 mins, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium
It is the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the Premier League has been delayed for 30 minutes because of an e-ticketing issue.

There were reports that 35,000 fans remained outside Emirates Stadium at 12:30 BST, the scheduled kick-off time.

It is the first time Arsenal have used the new e-ticketing system for a Premier League game.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport