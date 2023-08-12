Ousmane Dembele: Paris St-Germain sign Barcelona forward for £43.5m
Paris St-Germain have signed France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for £43.5m (50.4m euros).
Dembele, 26, joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for £135m in 2017 and scored 40 goals in 185 games, winning three La Liga titles.
The 2018 World Cup winner has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
"I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain and can't wait to play in my new colours," said Dembele.
"I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club's fans proud."
Dembele, who also won the Copa del Rey twice, signed a new two-year contract at Barcelona last year.
Barca coach Xavi confirmed earlier this month that Dembele wanted to leave the club.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Dembele would be an "important and committed player" for the French side.
He added: "The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players."
More to follow.