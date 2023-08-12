Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hatate, Abada, Lagerbielke, Palma, McCrorie
Celtic star Reo Hatate could emerge as a target for Brighton again after manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed he is in the market for a midfielder. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic have agreed a £3m fee to sign Gustaf Lagerbielke from Elfsborg in Sweden and the defender will arrive in Scotland next week to undergo a medical (Scottish Sun)
Celtic are also in the market for a right-back, winger and striker for the Champions League group stages. (Daily Record)
One unnamed club from France and one from the German Bundesliga are considering moves for Celtic winger Liel Abada. (Sky Sports)
Rangers boss Michael Beale is looking for one more signing in the summer transfer window - and he wants it to be a replacement for winger Ryan Kent, now with Fenerbahce in Turkey. (Football Scotland)
Rangers are once again linked with Honduran winger Luis Palma, who plays for Greek club Aris, following Michael Beale's comments on seeking a wide forward. (Scottish Sun)
Manchester United, Hull City and Polish side Rakow Czestochowa are interested in Rangers' back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie. (Football Scotland)
Hearts midfielder Barrie McKay is nearing a return from injury and has an outside chance of featuring in next week's European tie against Rosenborg at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)