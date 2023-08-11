Last updated on .From the section European Football

England captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The striker has signed a deal worth more than 110m euros (£95m) and could make his debut in Saturday's German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

In a social media post he said he "felt this was the time to leave" Spurs.

Kane's future had been uncertain all summer because he only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

He has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career," said Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt at Bayern and has signed until 2027.

"This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

Bayern Munich claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - and 11th in a row - and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said their pursuit had been "a long process" but that Kane was their "absolute dream player right from the start".

"He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character," he added.

"World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we're convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story

"Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal scorers of our time."

Club president Herbert Hainer said the transfer required "tenacity, bite and perseverance", adding: "Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga."

'It's not a goodbye' - Kane's message

Kane posted a video on social media saying: "Obviously, a lot of emotions going through me right now and sad to be leaving the club I've spent 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy, to a 30-year-old man.

"There have been so many great moments and special memories; memories I will cherish forever."

He added: "I felt this was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk."I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

"It's not a goodbye because you never know how things will pan out in the future."

