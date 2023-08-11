Close menu

Harry Kane confirms Tottenham exit before Bayern Munich move

Last updated on

England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he is leaving Tottenham after a record-breaking career at the club, before a move to Bayern Munich.

The striker, 30, is set to sign a deal worth more than 110m euros (£95m) at the German champions.

Kane leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

"Sad to be leaving the club I've spent 20 years of my life at," Kane said in a post on social media.

His future has been uncertain all summer because he had only one year left on his contract at Spurs.

"I felt this was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk," Kane added.

"I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies."

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, he needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Ferroequinologist, today at 09:00

    Finally! Good for him. It's a really good move for Kane. He'll want to win some trophies and Bayern can offer that.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:08

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      yeh but the pl goal record is worth more than any trophy bayern tbh

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:02

    Probably good for him and England as they play less games in Germany and have a winter break

  • Comment posted by Tim Hill, today at 09:00

    Kane deserves a chance to win medals with a top club. Don't blame him for leaving.

  • Comment posted by Mortons9, today at 09:02

    Fine servant of the club and doing the right thing to go for money now rather than on a free next year. Hope he gets the send off he deserves from fans.

  • Comment posted by Davel3003, today at 09:01

    All I can say is to say Spurs have been lucky to have had you, as have England. All the very best of luck in Germany - I hope you are successful. From a lifelong CHELSEA fan!!! Dave.

    • Reply posted by barrios, today at 09:08

      barrios replied:
      Lovely and kind thing to say, Dave

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 09:05

    Harry Kane good luck in Germany 🇩🇪

  • Comment posted by CK, today at 09:05

    Thanks for your years of service Harry. We truly hold you in our hearts and you will be missed in more ways than just the football. My only regret is that you never won any major trophies with us. A true Spurs legend, best of luck to you.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 09:11

      ajackson replied:
      Not a trophy, but taking Spurs to the Champions League Final was a huge achievement

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:00

    Good luck to him. Deserves some trophies to show for his ability.

  • Comment posted by WonderBeard, today at 09:06

    Good for him. He'll finally be free from Levy.

    All the best to him and his family.

    From a Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 09:01

    Best of luck..

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 09:06

    To be honest, this is fantastic news. Probably Englands best striker being exported to the best team in Germany to compete at the highest level.
    All the best to him and I’m sure this will only make him a better player on the international stage.

    • Reply posted by Cricketerno1, today at 09:10

      Cricketerno1 replied:
      Kanes got 3 years in him
      Being at Bayern will help him and he deserves a few trophies before he hangs them up , a legend and Spurs should respect what he’s achieved

  • Comment posted by camol121, today at 09:01

    Good luck Harry, hope you win the football x

  • Comment posted by Displayme, today at 09:04

    Mixed emotions, very sad to see Harry leave after all he has done for the club. But good luck and all the best for the future.

  • Comment posted by WingedMonkey, today at 09:03

    This came out of nowhere… /s

    Pleased for Kane - he deserves some silverware and Champions League football and hopefully he can extend his career by playing in a very good but slightly less grinding league. He may even have more energy for England games. Spurs will miss him, but this is still a great deal for a 30-year-old in the last year of his contract.

  • Comment posted by Youth 4 Economy, today at 09:06

    Shearer is punching the air right now

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 09:06

    Thankfully only 2 more breaking news stories to go with this one, we will no doubt be surprised to hear he’s having a medical before being told he’s singed.

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 09:09

      Daz replied:
      why would he need to be singed - bit harsh if they are now having to burn players although could save money on shirt logo sponsorship

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 09:05

    Right thing for player and club financially. Big hole to fill though.

    • Reply posted by CEP, today at 09:09

      CEP replied:
      They could have got more if Levy hadn't stopped him going to another PL Team

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 09:03

    Good luck, Harry. Great for the England national team with Kane, Bellingham, Rice all moving to better themselves. Roll on next summer in Germany. Kane to score the winner in the final 👍

  • Comment posted by karl , today at 09:01

    Gutting for us football fans but all the best Harry

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 09:03

      Quiverbow replied:
      Not at all 'gutting'.

  • Comment posted by scanattack, today at 09:05

    Good luck Harry! He has been an exceptional asset and leading light for Spurs for two decades! His loyalty and goals will be sorely missed, but no one can begrudge him the opportunity to collect some silverware. As every door closes a new one opens, COYS!

