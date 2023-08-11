Last updated on .From the section European Football

England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he is leaving Tottenham after a record-breaking career at the club, before a move to Bayern Munich.

The striker, 30, is set to sign a deal worth more than 110m euros (£95m) at the German champions.

Kane leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

"Sad to be leaving the club I've spent 20 years of my life at," Kane said in a post on social media.

His future has been uncertain all summer because he had only one year left on his contract at Spurs.

"I felt this was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk," Kane added.

"I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies."

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, he needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

